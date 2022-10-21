It’s “Howl-o-ween” at Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, VA –The pumpkins are carved and the costumes are ready – it’s officially spooky season! To celebrate this exciting time of year and encourage individuals and families to adopt, Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is offering a “Howl-o-ween” adoption promotion: $31 for dogs and cats and $13 for small animals through October 31.

All adoption floors are open and there are so many wonderful dogs, cats and small animals at NACC waiting to cast a spell on you. View adoptable animals online at www.norfolk.gov/nacc or come meet your new best friend in person.

NACC is located at 5585 Sabre Road and adoption hours are:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays

2:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Fridays

2:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays

Noon - 4:30 p.m.

Unable to adopt right now? You can still help! NACC is always in need of foster homes, volunteers and donations. Email NACC@norfolk.gov for more details or call (757) 441-5505.