ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Young Person Takes "Curse Cleansing" Bath With Shocking Results

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRksY_0ihsHjcg00

"I think it worked?"

Many cultural traditions believe bathing is a huge part of spiritual practice. In Judaism, the practice of the mikveh, or ritual baths, is a time-honored tradition, and other religions across the world have used bathing, either in special tubs or in natural water formations, as long as human history has existed. Ritual cleansing is part of many indigenous traditions, and it’s easy to find the ingredients and ceremonies for ritual baths from pagan or New Age traditions online.

For this TikToker (who uses they/he pronouns) a recent ritual bath to remove a “curse” worked much better than expected… maybe a little too well.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

“I just took a curse cleansing bath,” reads the caption on this TikTok video, “and as I was laying there I started sobbing which turned into uncontrollable coughing and then I threw up and immediately stopped crying???”

“I think it worked?” they continued.

I would say so!

In the comments, people are wild to know what exactly kind of curse-cleansing bath this person took and how they can get their hands on their own.

“When it works in real time!” marvels one person, amazed at how quickly that curse took a hike.

“Throwing up while cleansing is … so intense. That means you did it right for sure!” claims another.

“In Native American tradition,” one person points out. “doing a ritual like this and physically letting something out, you did a good job a letting it go.” This comment specifically resonated with the video creator, as though they have Native heritage, they were never given the opportunity to learn about their culture.

For more information on ritual baths, try this .

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Real dirt, no fake grass and low traffic – what to look for when choosing a childcare centre

Choosing a childcare centre for your child can be a challenging process. To start with, choices may be limited if there are not many childcare centres in the area where you live or work. Or if the waiting lists are full. We know there are “childcare deserts” around the country. Read more: How the early childhood learning and care system works (and doesn't work) – it will take some fixing But if you do have choice, what should...
TheConversationAU

Older people who get lost sometimes sadly lose their lives. But those with dementia are more likely to survive

Being lost in an unfamiliar place is an unsettling feeling most of us have experienced. It requires cognitive and physical skills, and potentially other resources, to find our way and safely arrive at our destination. This is why up to 60% of people with dementia will experience becoming lost during the course of living with the disease. We have conducted a study of search and rescue incidents in the United States, and found people over the age of 65 years who go missing will experience (sometimes fatal) harm more than we expected. However, the results for older people with dementia were surprising...
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
106
Followers
38
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy