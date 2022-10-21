Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Countdown to College: Local higher education institutions celebrated College Application Week
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s college application season, and Catawba College, Livingstone College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College joined the College Foundation of North Carolina (CNFC) for College Application Week October 17-21. During the week, participating colleges across the state promoted higher education access for all by waiving application fees and helping students with enrollment-related tasks.
WBTV
UCPS student information made vulnerable due to insufficient security protections, superintendent says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private information of students at schools districts and charter schools across the state were left vulnerable by a software misconfiguration by a third-party vendor, Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told parents in a letter this week. According to the letter, the misconfiguration came...
Comments / 0