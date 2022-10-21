Police identify man fatally shot on B Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Norfolk police have identified the man fatally shot Thursday evening as 18-year-old Rayshawn M. Norman-Davis.

Around 6:35 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 800 block of B Avenue. When police arrived, they found Norman-Davis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Norman-Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Always be informed of breaking stories, follow us on Twitter at @NorfolkPD.