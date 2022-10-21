BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO