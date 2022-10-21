ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but Knox […]
WHEATLAND, IN
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan

A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.

UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
Daviess County Arrest Report

Nicholas Neidige, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andy Bickley, 43, of Elnora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated — > or =.15% and Driving While Intoxicated – Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
MONTEZUMA, IN
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday […]
MEROM, IN
Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges

The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend.  […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17

Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
ISU football takes down Indiana State 27-21 for third straight win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Illinois State football held off a late comeback, taking down Indiana State 27-21 for its third straight win Saturday. Wenkers Wright and Jalen Carr shone for the Redbirds, each putting together stellar performances offensively. Wright would tally 180 yards on the ground on 36 carries while Carr would catch six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

