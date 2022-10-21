BOYS SOCCER: It's Week Two of Inter-Ac Play and It's Anyone's Game as Contenders Compete for That Top Spot

Read full article on original website
Related
What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 24, 2022: Girls soccer rematch in opening round
The WPIAL soccer postseason spotlight falls on the Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys opening-round matches Monday. One of the Class 3A girls’ first-round matchups is a rematch from a quarterfinals playoff contest a year ago. Last fall, Franklin Regional was the No. 3 seed and blanked West...
Boys and Girls WPIAL Soccer Playoffs Roundup — Saturday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Freedom Area 8, No. 16 Bishop Canevin 0 — Four goals, including the 100th over her career, by senior Julia Mohrbacher carried the No. 1 Freedom Area Bulldogs — celebrating their 8th straight section championship pre-game — to a dominant 8-0 win to open the 2022 WPIAL soccer playoffs Saturday at Jimbo Covert Field in Freedom.
High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield hockey team has high expectations under new head coach
During the buildup to Hempfield’s season-opening high school hockey game — a 5-1 loss to Latrobe last Thursday at Nevin Arena in Greensburg — Spartans players were weighing the idea of a new season with a new coach. One, they say, with a changing approach. Cory Myers,...
Chartiers Valley girls tennis has super season in Class 2A
Sometimes the grass is greener on the other side of the net. The move this fall from Class 3A to 2A paid off handsomely for the Chartiers Valley girls tennis team. Both the Colts team and individuals in singles and doubles enjoyed success this season. “The girls had a great...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: No. 1 Elizabeth Forward stays unbeaten
Zion White threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns — all to Zach Boyd — as top-ranked Elizabeth Forward scored a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem (3-6, 0-4) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards while teammate Diego Magwood ran...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Once unheralded, Bethel Park now dominates Class 5A football in WPIAL
Bethel Park’s football team was unranked and seemingly unnoticed at the start of the 2022 season. That’s now ancient history. The Black Hawks won seven of their first eight games to climb to No. 1 in Class 5A in the Trib HSSN High School Football rankings. The team was averaging 31.8 points per game offensively and 15.9 efensively.
Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings
North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
North Allegheny volleyball looks to finish job after unprecedented regular season dominance
North Allegheny’s girls volleyball team has won five consecutive state titles, but this year’s roster accomplished a feat none of those teams ever did. They played 16 matches this fall and didn’t lose single set — winning them all 3-0. “We kind of congratulated them for...
Scranton Prep runs away from Valley West
SCRANTON – Winless Wyoming Valley West slowed down title-contending Scranton Prep for more than a half of their non-league football game Saturday afternoon. Three touchdowns in rapid succession in the third quarter, however, broke the game open and gave the Cavaliers their fifth straight victory. Louis Paris, Quenten Palermo...
Comments / 0