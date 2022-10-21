ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BOYS SOCCER: It's Week Two of Inter-Ac Play and It's Anyone's Game as Contenders Compete for That Top Spot

By Jerome Taylor
 3 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: No. 1 Elizabeth Forward stays unbeaten

Zion White threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns — all to Zach Boyd — as top-ranked Elizabeth Forward scored a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem (3-6, 0-4) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards while teammate Diego Magwood ran...
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Once unheralded, Bethel Park now dominates Class 5A football in WPIAL

Bethel Park’s football team was unranked and seemingly unnoticed at the start of the 2022 season. That’s now ancient history. The Black Hawks won seven of their first eight games to climb to No. 1 in Class 5A in the Trib HSSN High School Football rankings. The team was averaging 31.8 points per game offensively and 15.9 efensively.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings

North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
FREEPORT, PA
Times Leader

Scranton Prep runs away from Valley West

SCRANTON – Winless Wyoming Valley West slowed down title-contending Scranton Prep for more than a half of their non-league football game Saturday afternoon. Three touchdowns in rapid succession in the third quarter, however, broke the game open and gave the Cavaliers their fifth straight victory. Louis Paris, Quenten Palermo...
SCRANTON, PA

