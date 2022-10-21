ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered under Isis-destroyed monument

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Archaeologists repairing the Mashki Gate in Mosul made a discovery — 2,700-year-old rock carvings.

The team, which is a collaboration between the U.S. and Iraqi archaeologists, is restoring the site after it was heavily damaged by Islamic State militants in 2016, NBC News and BBC News reported.

The marble carvings depict war scenes from the time of the Assyrian king Sennacherib, who ruled in Nineveh from 705 to 681 BC, according to the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.

The eight relief panels also show grape vines and palm trees, BBC News reported.

The head of the archeological team believes the carvings were once featured in Sennacherib’s palace before they were moved to the Mashki Gate.

The slabs were partially buried when they were moved to the site, protecting the carvings that were underground, while the portions that were exposed to the elements were smoothed over the centuries, BBC News reported

It is believed the slabs were used as construction material when Sennacherib’s grandson renovated the gate and enlarged the guard room, NBC News reported.

