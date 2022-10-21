Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Barbara Joan Cannon, State Farm retiree
Barbara Joan Cannon, 86, of Frankford, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1936, in Wilmington, daughter of the late Bernard and Martha (Brady) McDermott. Barbara was the youngest of 12 children and she lived most of her life in...
Cape Gazette
Virginia Lee Ellingsworth, enjoyed traveling, working
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Ellingsworth, 80, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born July 27, 1942, daughter of the late Ella Mae and Edward Purcell. Ginny had a love for traveling with her family on vacations, and traveling to...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Sussex CASA welcomes new board members
Friends of Sussex CASA Inc. welcomed new board members at its annual meeting held Oct. 12 at the Lewes Public Library. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting Sussex County children in foster care, along with their Court Appointed Special Advocates, by providing financial resources for after-school activities and camps, school supplies, sports and music equipment, birthday gifts and more.
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10
The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
Cape Gazette
Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1
The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
Cape Gazette
Sea Witch attractions set inside convention center Oct. 28-30
The Sea Witch Festival announced this year’s spooktacular fun includes new activities from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Convention Center Stage Entertainment, sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill, includes Bryan Scar, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30...
Cape Gazette
Grain Thief to play The Room at Cedar Grove Nov. 3
Boston-based Grain Thief, a five-piece string band, will perform at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The show includes a multi-course wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Grain Thief is best known...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Women's Club of Indian River hosts state police corporal
The GFWC Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 10 at the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Delaware State Police Cpl. Robin Brown was the speaker; she provided information on how domestic violence is handled in the state. The club meets at 10 a.m., the second...
Cape Gazette
Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
Cape Gazette
Police arrest teens for fight at Cape Homecoming game
Delaware State Police arrested two teenagers after a fight at the Oct. 21 Homecoming football game Cape Henlopen High School. Police said two male teens – a 16-year-old from Lewes and a 17-year-old from Rehoboth Beach – were involved in the altercation. Their names are being withheld because they are minors.
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild holds Art Walk
Artists around Milton were out and about Oct. 15, as part of the Milton Arts Guild’s annual Art Walk. The walk included 22 artists on 20 properties around downtown Milton with works including paintings, postcards, mixed media, wood carvings, ceramics and watercolors.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian volleyball scores big 3-1 win over Ursuline
The Delmarva Christian volleyball squad got the biggest win of its season Oct. 21, with a 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 victory over perennial powerhouse Ursuline Academy on Senior Night. The Royals move to 13-1 on the season. This was a big week for the Royals, as they have now defeated...
Cape Gazette
Milton Little League holds softball tournament for Lenny Williams
Milton Little League hosted a charity softball tournament Oct. 15 to help raise money for the family of Lenny Williams, a 20-year-old Miltonian who tragically died Oct. 3 following a battle with cancer. The tournament started with remarks and a “play ball!” from Williams’ family, led by his stepmother, Christa...
