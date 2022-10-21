Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...

20 MINUTES AGO