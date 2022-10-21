ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away

The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Prince Daemon Summons [SPOILER] in the 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Throughout the first season of House of the Dragon, many characters prove their bravery through various acts. However, the ultimate fan-favorite character — Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) — establishes himself as the most daring when he summons the second largest living dragon, Vermithor, in the jaw-dropping season finale.
Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
Who Are Danny Masterson's Siblings? The Disgraced Actor Comes From a Family of Talent

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. All eyes are on actor Danny Masterson, who is currently standing trial for allegedly raping three women. The victims, whose names are currently not being released to the general public, are said to be testifying at the trial which kicked off in October 2022. And since the #MeToo movement is alive and well, social media users and advocates are interested to see how things will pan out.
Not Every Rider Can Control Their Dragon in 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Fans of House of the Dragon knew they wouldn't get through the Season 1 finale without at least one death. Unfortunately, it was on Team Black, or Rhaenyra's side. When Aemond and Lucerys fight on their dragons, however, they both tell their dragons, "serve me," which may have some fans curious.
