Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
'All Rise' Star Jessica Camacho Is Making a Guest Appearance on This Popular Primetime Series
Actress Jessica Camacho has gained quite the following over the years thanks to roles in shows such as Fox's Sleepy Hollow, The CW’s The Flash, and NBC’s Taken. Most recently, fans have come to know and love her as Emily Lopez on OWN's All Rise. Now, the 39-year-old...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Once Again, an Affair Turns Deadly in an Upcoming Episode of 'Dateline'
As stated by 13 News Now, in the early morning hours of August 2, 2018, in the idyllic town of Elizabeth City, N.C. a terrifying home invasion ended in murder. Milton Sawyer (55) and his, wife Angel Sawyer (45), were in their bedroom watching TV when a man broke in with the intent of robbing them.
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Prince Daemon Summons [SPOILER] in the 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Throughout the first season of House of the Dragon, many characters prove their bravery through various acts. However, the ultimate fan-favorite character — Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) — establishes himself as the most daring when he summons the second largest living dragon, Vermithor, in the jaw-dropping season finale.
Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’
Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
The Newest Netflix Romantic Series, 'From Scratch,' Is Set in Italy — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The last section of this article contains spoilers for From Scratch. Don't we all dream of falling in love with a handsome chef in Italy every now and then?. Zoe Saldana plays Amy, a woman who does just that in the newest Netflix limited series From Scratch, which premiered on Oct. 21, just in time for cuffing season!
Who Are Danny Masterson's Siblings? The Disgraced Actor Comes From a Family of Talent
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. All eyes are on actor Danny Masterson, who is currently standing trial for allegedly raping three women. The victims, whose names are currently not being released to the general public, are said to be testifying at the trial which kicked off in October 2022. And since the #MeToo movement is alive and well, social media users and advocates are interested to see how things will pan out.
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Contestant Zanab Catches Flights, Not Feelings With Her Career
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 on Netflix. Love Is Blind is back with another season full of compelling contestants, from the ballerina Colleen, to the Pilates instructor Raven, wildlife photographer Andrew, and more. Article continues below advertisement. We were also intrigued by Zanab...
Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online
If you invited someone into your home or onto your property and they started behaving in a way you didn't approve of, you'd have every right to demand they leave the premises. How you go about ensuring they leave is where things tend to get tricky. But, for the most part, since it's your property, you can demand someone leave if they're acting out of pocket.
Carly Simon Described Losing Her Sisters as “Long and Haunting”
In the 1960s, Carly Simon and her sister Lucy Simon performed in a folk-music duo known as the Simon Sisters. Together, the Provincetown, Mass., natives recorded three original albums. By 1969, though, the group disbanded when Lucy left to focus on her marriage to David Levine. Despite the band’s breakup,...
When Was 'Winter House' Season 2 Filmed? The Answer May Be Unexpected
Bravo's popular reality series Winter House is exactly what it claims to be. Like its parent series Summer House, the show takes a group of reality TV stars and makes them live under the same roof. The cast members are typically from other Bravo reality shows, and they spend two weeks in a vacation home in Vermont.
Not Every Rider Can Control Their Dragon in 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Fans of House of the Dragon knew they wouldn't get through the Season 1 finale without at least one death. Unfortunately, it was on Team Black, or Rhaenyra's side. When Aemond and Lucerys fight on their dragons, however, they both tell their dragons, "serve me," which may have some fans curious.
'Halloween' Fans Launch Petition and Urge Producers to Reshoot 'Halloween Ends'
Although fans were promised a rewarding finale with Halloween Ends, the conclusion was far from satisfactory for many. The third and final film in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy focused more on newcomer Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), leading viewers to accuse the slasher flick of a cruel bait and switch.
