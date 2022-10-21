Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist DestinationTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residentsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Related
Fredericksburg, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Fredericksburg. The Spotsylvania High School volleyball team will have a game with Chancellor High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Spotsylvania High School volleyball team will have a game with Chancellor High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
About 1,000 Students At A Virginia High School Have Come Down With 'Flu-Like' Symptoms
Health officials are working to "identify the root cause of the illness" that has affected nearly half the students at Stafford High School.
WUSA
1,000 students absent with flu-like symptoms in Stafford High School
There are approximately 2,100 students enrolled at Stafford High School. Nearly half of them were absent Friday due to flu-like symptoms.
theburn.com
Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder
For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
WTOP
1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness
About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
Falls Church News-Press
Mustangs Hold Off Park View to Win First Game in 2022
The Meridian Mustang football team secured their first victory of the year! The Mustangs knocked off Parkview with a 34-28 win. Another week brought another fresh opportunity for the winless Meridian Mustangs football team to break into the win column this season, this one their next to last chance as they hosted the Park View Patriots on a chilly Thursday evening in Falls Church. Determined to finally get the monkey off their backs, the home team got off to a fast start by marching straight down the field on its opening possession, which Alden Harrison capped off as he found the back of the end zone about halfway into the first quarter to put the Mustangs up 7-0 following a Luke Russell extra point. Things got even better for Meridian when Kyle Jinks picked off a Park View pass on their ensuing drive, and then on the very next play, Russell caught a Cruz Ruoff pass and took it the distance. A Patriots 3 and out led to a third Meridian touchdown drive in as many opportunities, this one ending in an Omar Dabbourah run with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Mustangs led 20-0 after one frame (the second extra point attempt was no good), and the home crowd was buzzing with optimism.
theblackandwhite.net
Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures
A B-CC student allegedly “jumped” a Whitman senior in downtown Bethesda after last night’s football game between the rival schools, sparking a series of brawls that involved at least eight students and a Montgomery County Police officer. At approximately 7:49 p.m., a B-CC senior struck a Whitman...
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
Fairfax beats Lake Braddock in battle of unbeatens
BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Friday night, we saw a battle of unbeatens as Lake Braddock played host to Fairfax. Both teams came into the matchup 7-0 on the season. Fairfax would score 14 points before Lake Braddock could get on the board forcing the Bruins to play from behind the entire game. At […]
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Man spotted with gun on high school football field in Arlington after game, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. — Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were sent to a local high school Saturday afternoon after several teens alerted police to seeing a man with a gun on the football field. Around 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 22, police responded to a late report of a...
WJLA
'We had to' |More legal action over controversial Spotsylvania Co. schools' superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Friday, 7News learned of new legal action being taken in the controversy over Spotsylvania County Public Schools' recent superintendent hire. Mark Taylor has already signed a contract and his first day as superintendent is set for Nov. 1. But, Spotsylvania County school board...
Fairfax Times
FCPS to pay former equity officer $56,000 for ‘Transformative Coaching’
On August 5, a Fairfax County Public Schools official quietly signed a contract with the school district’s recently-departed chief equity officer, Lisa Williams, to pay her at least $56,000 – or the equivalent of a new teacher’s annual salary – for “strategic coaching” and “guidance” of school board members on “issues related to organizational transformation” that “enhances engagement, coaching and leadership.”
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do on a Picturesque October Weekend
This chilly weather reminds us that winter is coming, but there are reasons to look forward to coat season. The National Gallery of Art just let us know their ice skating rink will open up on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the free ticket lottery for the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
alxnow.com
Student with ‘edged weapon’ arrested at Alexandria City High School
A 15-year-old Alexandria City High School student was arrested after being found with an “edged weapon,” according to police. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. The male student was searched, a weapon was allegedly confiscated and he was arrested. Police provided no other...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Comments / 0