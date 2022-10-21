ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

theburn.com

Kailee Horvath is Miss Virginia USA — and a local first responder

For Kailee Horvath, 23, helping protect people runs in the family. Her father, Julius, signed on with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department more than 20 years ago and served as a rescue chief for a time. Her brother, Alex, is a professional firefighter with the city of Fairfax while also volunteering in Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness

About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Mustangs Hold Off Park View to Win First Game in 2022

The Meridian Mustang football team secured their first victory of the year! The Mustangs knocked off Parkview with a 34-28 win. Another week brought another fresh opportunity for the winless Meridian Mustangs football team to break into the win column this season, this one their next to last chance as they hosted the Park View Patriots on a chilly Thursday evening in Falls Church. Determined to finally get the monkey off their backs, the home team got off to a fast start by marching straight down the field on its opening possession, which Alden Harrison capped off as he found the back of the end zone about halfway into the first quarter to put the Mustangs up 7-0 following a Luke Russell extra point. Things got even better for Meridian when Kyle Jinks picked off a Park View pass on their ensuing drive, and then on the very next play, Russell caught a Cruz Ruoff pass and took it the distance. A Patriots 3 and out led to a third Meridian touchdown drive in as many opportunities, this one ending in an Omar Dabbourah run with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Mustangs led 20-0 after one frame (the second extra point attempt was no good), and the home crowd was buzzing with optimism.
STERLING, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools

The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
GAINESVILLE, GA
DC News Now

Fairfax beats Lake Braddock in battle of unbeatens

BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Friday night, we saw a battle of unbeatens as Lake Braddock played host to Fairfax. Both teams came into the matchup 7-0 on the season. Fairfax would score 14 points before Lake Braddock could get on the board forcing the Bruins to play from behind the entire game. At […]
BURKE, VA
DC News Now

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

FCPS to pay former equity officer $56,000 for ‘Transformative Coaching’

On August 5, a Fairfax County Public Schools official quietly signed a contract with the school district’s recently-departed chief equity officer, Lisa Williams, to pay her at least $56,000 – or the equivalent of a new teacher’s annual salary – for “strategic coaching” and “guidance” of school board members on “issues related to organizational transformation” that “enhances engagement, coaching and leadership.”
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do on a Picturesque October Weekend

This chilly weather reminds us that winter is coming, but there are reasons to look forward to coat season. The National Gallery of Art just let us know their ice skating rink will open up on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the free ticket lottery for the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Student with ‘edged weapon’ arrested at Alexandria City High School

A 15-year-old Alexandria City High School student was arrested after being found with an “edged weapon,” according to police. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. The male student was searched, a weapon was allegedly confiscated and he was arrested. Police provided no other...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

