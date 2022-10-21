The Meridian Mustang football team secured their first victory of the year! The Mustangs knocked off Parkview with a 34-28 win. Another week brought another fresh opportunity for the winless Meridian Mustangs football team to break into the win column this season, this one their next to last chance as they hosted the Park View Patriots on a chilly Thursday evening in Falls Church. Determined to finally get the monkey off their backs, the home team got off to a fast start by marching straight down the field on its opening possession, which Alden Harrison capped off as he found the back of the end zone about halfway into the first quarter to put the Mustangs up 7-0 following a Luke Russell extra point. Things got even better for Meridian when Kyle Jinks picked off a Park View pass on their ensuing drive, and then on the very next play, Russell caught a Cruz Ruoff pass and took it the distance. A Patriots 3 and out led to a third Meridian touchdown drive in as many opportunities, this one ending in an Omar Dabbourah run with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Mustangs led 20-0 after one frame (the second extra point attempt was no good), and the home crowd was buzzing with optimism.

