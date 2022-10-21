ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: A second chance for Brian Kelly to make a statement

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With the chance to earn a signature win against

, LSU came out flat. The Vols rolled to a 40-13 victory in Baton Rouge.

Tennessee was the favorite, but it was a slight favorite. LSU wasn’t supposed to lose by that much. It gets another chance against a top-10 team on Saturday with Lane Kiffin bringing his undefeated Ole Miss Rebels to Baton Rouge.

Despite what happened with Tennessee, LSU finds itself as the slight favorite. This team has several faults, many of which have cost them this year, but at 5-2, it’s hard to find too much to complain about.

But one look at the next two games against Ole Miss and Alabama, and it’s not hard to see how 5-2 can become 5-4. At 5-4, LSU’s final three games of the year would give it a decent shot at 8-4, but there’s a big difference between 5-2 and 5-4.

The Ole Miss game is a chance to prove something — to be sitting at 6-2 and coming off a top-10 win heading into Alabama is exceeding expectations.

Win this one, and the entire country is going to take a peek at Baton Rouge and see what’s going on. LSU would enter the top 25 and be a little bit higher than No. 25 this time.

It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for LSU to go 8-4 or 7-5. Nobody is going to be too critical of those records considering the situation coming into the year. This is a rebuild.

However, to finish the year 9-3 with some good wins thrown in there, that’s impressive. That shows that this program is trending up and trending up fast.

Securing the Ole Miss win would do a lot to exonerate LSU’s two losses. It would give LSU an outside shot at an NY6 bowl, though a crowded upper-tier of the SEC might make that difficult.

The fanbase got their hopes up against Tennessee and was let down. Is it foolish to do it again this weekend? It feels a little bit different. LSU’s got the edge in Vegas and a lot of people are riding high on the Tigers.

LSU’s offense had its best game of the year against Florida, but we’ve yet to see the offense and defense both play elite games on the same day.

One of these days, LSU is going to get the offense that showed up against Florida at the same time it gets the defense that showed up against Mississippi State.

Ole Miss looks built to expose a few of the issues LSU’s had this year. The Rebels create big plays on offense, have a special teams unit ranking 11th in SP+, and have pass rushers that give the offensive line a long day.

None of that seems like a good matchup for the Tigers, but here they are, with another chance to make a statement. It’ll take LSU’s best game of the year, but if not now, then when?

