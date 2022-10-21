Read full article on original website
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
Avatar 2’s Stephen Lang Explains Why The Sequel Is So ‘Gorgeous’
Stephen Lang discusses what makes Avatar 2 so beautiful in the months before the film's release
Disney Releases Extended Sneak Peak of Upcoming Animated Movie!
Disney has a pretty big slate of movies set to be released in the next year — from live-action remakes like The Little Mermaid and Snow White to original films like The Haunted Mansion. There are also a number of Marvel films on the slate — like Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — to the highly anticipated Avatar: Way of the Water.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Is a Horror Master’s Collection, Lacking a Bit of Heart: TV Review
At their best, the films of Guillermo del Toro use the very fundamentals of storytelling — elements that would be familiar to an eager child — in order to convey ideas of startling power and sophistication. The tightly constructed fantasy story “The Shape of Water” is, beyond its attention-getting premise, all about what it feels like to finally be understood; last year’s badly underrated “Nightmare Alley” breaks out of its clean narrative lines, by the end, in order to deliver a startlingly raw howl of grief. The del Toro touch, the ability to use technical excellence and clarity of vision in...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
‘Parasite’ Producer Barunson E&A Launches International Ventures, Debut Slate at AFM
Barunson E&A, the Korean production company best known for its role on Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” is to expand into the international market for rights sales and separately into cross-border financing and co-production. Its sales initiative will debut at the American Film Market in Santa Monica next week. The rights sales operation is to be headed by former CJ Entertainment staffer Choi Yoonhee set as MD of Korean and international operations, and former K-Movie executive Eunyoung (Sylvie) Kim as head of the international business division. They will open the doors at AFM with three feature films and a TV show. The films include:...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
From ‘Man of Steel 2’ to Superman vs Shazam, Henry Cavill’s Return Opens Up a Plethora of Doors for DCEU
What can we expect from Henry Cavill and Warner Brothers in the future? The 39-year-old actor took his career to new heights by donning the Superhero cape for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. From there on, the actor got a plethora of projects working in Netflix’s The Witcher, Enola Holmes, Mission Impossible, etc.
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
‘Black Adam’ Post-Credits Scene With [SPOILER] and More Easter Eggs Explained
Dwayne Johnson has long promised that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” with his movie “Black Adam.” Now that it’s finally released in theaters…will it change anything?. More from Variety. Superman Fighting Black Adam Is Not a 'One-Off'...
In Brief: More 'Feds' for ABC, and more
A fourth installment in the Conjuring franchise is in the works with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the filmmaking team behind every film in the Conjuring Universe. The films are based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their investigations over the years into cases including the Amityville murders, and the books they wrote about them, also inspired film franchises including The Amityviille Horror, The Nun and Annabelle. Neither Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have portrayed the Warrens in the three previous movies, as well as in spinoff Annabelle Comes Home, have signed on to the new film as yet...
If DC needs help rebooting Superman, Seth Rogen of all people has an excellent idea
Despite being one of the most iconic figures in all of popular culture, Superman‘s cinematic history hasn’t exactly made for stellar reading. We’re not just talking about the DCEU either, with the Big Blue Boy Scout having struggled to make an impact in theaters for a whopping 35 years and counting.
The Conjuring 4 moving ahead with returning writer
Everyone’s favourite horror movie series, The Conjuring, is getting its next instalment with The Conjuring 4. The new horror thriller movie has officially found its writer, who is returning to the series after working on previous entries. The Conjuring movies are renowned for their blend of jump scares and...
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Get French Release Despite Windowing Regulations Affecting Disney+
The Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in French theaters, which was up for debate considering France's windowing regulations concerning theaters and Disney+. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther is one of the more highly-anticipated Marvel films, considering how Wakanda Forever honors the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, while also introducing Namor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU movies typically head to Disney+ after spending time in theaters, but the amount of time before a film debuts on the streaming service can vary depending on the country. For Marvel fans and Disney+ subscribers in France, there is confirmation of these details regarding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Marvel, DC Among Last Bastion for Supersized Paydays
A decade after Robert Downey Jr. earned $50 million for the first Avengers, stepping into a superhero costume remains one of the last ways for an actor to earn a major payday. With rare exception, even A+ stars aren’t making what they used to, as first-dollar-gross deals and massive backends have become little more than Hollywood lore.
A secret Star Wars movie has landed a writer and director
Watchmen's Damon Lindelof and Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are working on a Star Wars movie together
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
