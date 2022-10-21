Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
thisisraleigh.com
Unforgettable Date Experience in Johnston County, NC (40-mins from Raleigh)
Are you looking for unique date ideas with your special person? And are you growing tired of the same old options in the Raleigh area and looking for new experiences close by? Allow us to introduce you to Johnston County. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime dates, Craig and I are...
Part of Blue Ridge Road closes as major construction project begins
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just as the North Carolina State Fair was wrapping up on Sunday night, construction began on Blue Ridge Road near the fair grounds. The state is getting started on a project that will simplify the Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street intersection in Raleigh — a well-known complicated area for drivers.
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
NCDOT begins several long-term road closures in Raleigh
North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are getting ready for the first of several long-term closures near a busy intersection in Raleigh.
WRAL
Johnston County couple reminisces on 50 years of state fair memories
Sherry and H.M. Johnson of Four Oaks had their first date at the state fair 50 years ago. They have a shared faith and strong appreciation for their 46-year marriage. Sherry and H.M. Johnson of Four Oaks had their first date at the state fair 50 years ago. They have a shared faith and strong appreciation for their 46-year marriage.
Wake County housing markets are cooling. Here’s where they’re cooling the most.
While all areas of Wake County have seen price declines, some towns and cities have dipped more than others.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette,...
Bonds on the ballot that voters get to decide on in Wake and Durham counties | Election 2022
The 2022 midterm election is here and voters have more than just candidates to decide on when they cast their ballot.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
WITN
Pitt County road reopens after crash
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
