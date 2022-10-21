Read full article on original website
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
King Charles is heard saying 'dear oh dear' as he greets under-fire PM Liz Truss for their first weekly audience
King Charles let out a 'dear oh dear' as he met under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss for their first ever weekly audience. The monarch, 73, was overheard making the apparent gaffe at Buckingham Palace yesterday. Last month, the pair spoke briefly during a special meeting following the death of Charles's...
Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister
Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her little over six weeks ago.She held talks with the chairman of...
Seven crucial mistakes Liz Truss made that saw PM forced out after just 44 days – and the final nail in her coffin
LIZ Truss has thrown in the towel after 44 days of carnage that climaxed in a groundswell of calls for her to quit. The departing Tory leader is the shortest-serving PM in British history - but presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent memory. Six weeks of...
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
Amanpour reacts to Truss' claim during resignation speech
CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour reacts to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announcing her resignation following calls for her to step down. Her announcement makes her Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Rishi Sunak To Succeed Liz Truss As British Prime Minister
The former Treasury chief makes history as Britain's first prime minister of South Asian descent.
Liz Truss lettuce projected onto Westminster hours after prime minister’s resignation
The Liz Truss lettuce was projected onto the Houses of Parliament on the eve of the prime minister’s resignation on Thursday, 20 October.Originally set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star to see which would last the longest, the lettuce or Ms Truss, the vegetable in a wig was beamed onto Westminster just hours after the PM made her announcement.Ms Truss will be the the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with 45 days in office.The lettuce had a shelf life of 10 days.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignationLiz Truss claims she is ‘not a quitter’ before quitting as PM the next day'Tip of the iceberg': Lettuce that outlived Truss premiership makes victory speech
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
Liz Truss has been outlasted by a lettuce in a British tabloid live stream contest. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
Russia says Liz Truss was a ‘catastrophically illiterate disgrace’ of a PM OLD
Russia’s foreign ministry savaged outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss, calling her a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her “catastrophic illiteracy”.Just minutes after Truss announced the end of her brief premiership, Moscow waded in.“Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a social media post.Meanwhile, former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvdev took to Twitter to gloat about her departure.“Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce,” he wrote.Truss has been the target of withering comments from Moscow since she visited in February as part of a fruitless...
Slate
The Days Before Liz Truss Resigned Were Absolutely Wild. What’s Coming Next Will Be Worse.
The lettuce has won. Last week, when it became clear that the writing was on the wall for Liz Truss—now officially our shortest ever standing prime minister at 45 days in office—the Daily Star newspaper set up a lettuce on a live feed to see who could last longer, the PM or the vegetable. As of 1:30 p.m. today, Truss is out and the lettuce is still edible. More tinpot cretin than Iron Lady, Truss and her premiership were so short that a significant number of people in the United Kingdom spent a full 2 percent of her time in office standing in the Queue to see the Queen’s coffin. A book charting her surprise rise to power that was due to be published in December will now presumably have to be pulped.
Liz Truss becomes Downing Street's briefest incumbent
Liz Truss is set to become the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain's history, after the public, MPs and the markets comprehensively rejected the self-styled heir to Margaret Thatcher. Truss's rise to become the UK's third female prime minister inevitably led to comparisons with the first: Thatcher.
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Liz Truss’ short tenure as U.K. prime minister, in one chart
When Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, she secured her place as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Truss, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6 and will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, has been on the job for 45 days as of Thursday. Her five immediate predecessors each lasted at least 1,000 days, or almost three years.
BBC
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
BBC
'I didn't know Liz Truss had resigned'
Residents in the East Midlands have been reacting to Liz Truss resigning as prime minister. Some in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, called for former prime minister Boris Johnson to return, while another in Derby said there should be a general election. Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 45 days as...
Liz Truss news – live: Johnson and Sunak ‘expected to stand’ in Tory leadership race after PM resigns
Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just 45 days in office.Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are expected to stand in the leadership race, reports say, with a new prime minister set to be decided by the end of next week.The Conservatives could be set for another bitter battle for the top job, six weeks after the last one ended, if the former prime minister faces the chancellor who played a pivotal role in his downfall.Ms Truss’s brief stint as leader involved a mini-Budget that spooked the market, the sacking of her close ally and...
All in a day’s debacle: 24 hours that undid Liz Truss
Despite the departure of her home secretary, the PM could probably have clung on, but then came the extraordinary unforced errors
Could Boris Johnson become prime minister again?
Boris Johnson is rumoured to be about to launch a political comeback after the downfall of his successor Liz Truss who, after only 45 days as prime minister, announced her resignation.He will need the support of 100 of the 357 Tory MPs in Parliament to make it onto the ballot paper, and though Mr Johnson has retained some support in the party, the former prime minister is still very divisive.But can Mr Johnson run again despite only leaving Downing Street the previous month?Sign up for our newsletters.
