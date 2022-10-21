Members of the Randolph-Macon community gathered in the McGraw-Page Library’s Werner Pavilion on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the installation of Grace Lim-Fong, Professor of Biology, as the Stephen H. Watts Professor in the Physical Sciences, and Joan L. Conners, Professor of Communication Studies, as the Charles J. Potts Professor in Social Sciences.

