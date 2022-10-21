Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Record fish caught in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture...
Citrus County Chronicle
New government plans necessary in advance of hurricanes
Surprise, surprise, Florida experiences another very destructive hurricane. From Wikipedia “More storms hit Florida than any other U.S. state, and since 1851 only 18 hurricane seasons passed without a known storm impacting the state.”. My question is: are state and local governments going to set on their hands and...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Elite DB
Chris Peal, a 4-star corner out of Providence Day School (Nc.) has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs outlasted Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State for one of the best prospects in North Carolina. On Saturday, Oct. 22 Mayor Vince Evans presented Britt Ozburn, assistant director of Nancy Guinn Memorial Library...
Citrus County Chronicle
A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation's premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent last...
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Georgia
Georgia, one of the fast-growing Southeastern states, continued to see its real estate prices rise in 2022. The median sales price in the Peach State was $364,400 in April 2022, indicating a 19% boost from the same time last year, according to real estate firm Redfin. The number of homes for sale fell 13.7% during the same period.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.” AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release sent […]
Citrus County Chronicle
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing...
WXIA 11 Alive
14-year-old girl sentenced after starting massive fire inside metro Atlanta Walmart
On Oct. 22, the girl was sentenced for the offense. There is currently no other public information regarding the details of her sentence.
