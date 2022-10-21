Read full article on original website
BBC
Menai Bridge closure will have 'huge' impact on UK, says MP
Closing a historic suspension bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland should "not have been allowed to happen", says the island's MP. The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on Friday for up to 16 weeks over "serious" safety risks. It led to gridlock on the only other crossing to Anglesey, which...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
BBC
Northern regional mayors late for rail briefing after train cancelled
Two mayors were late for their press conference about "rail chaos" in the north of England because their train was cancelled. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram are lobbying for a cash boost for TransPennine Express and Northern. They are calling on the government...
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC
Avanti West Coast rail services axed amid strike action
A range of Avanti West Coast rail services will be axed throughout Saturday amid strike action by train managers. Only one train per hour will run from London to Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow, the firm said. It also apologised after announcing no services would pass through North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester,...
BBC
Hammersmith and Fulham: Drivers could face fines for taking shortcut routes
Non-residents could be fined for driving in parts of a west London borough, under new council proposals. Hammersmith and Fulham Council wants to use cameras to catch and fine drivers using some roads as a shortcut. The council said the trial on Wandsworth Bridge Road and streets to the west,...
Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls
Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
BBC
New high-tech road gritters join Yorkshire fleet
A fleet of new "high-tech" gritters will be operating across Yorkshire this winter. The 37 vehicles are part of a £44m England-wide investment by National Highways. Two new winter maintenance depots will also open, one by the A64 in Malton, North Yorkshire and another off the A63 near Newport in East Yorkshire.
BBC
Nigel Davies walks to Wales' RNLI stations in brother's memory
The brother of a police officer who died in a jet-ski incident has started walking the Welsh coast to visit every lifeboat station in his memory. Nigel Davies' brother, Barry, 49, an officer with North Wales Police and RNLI crew member, died in 2020. Nigel, who runs the Druid Inn,...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Hundreds march against closure
Hundreds of people have joined a march in an attempt to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport from closure. Owners Peel have agreed to meet with potential investors but said it will continue its plan to wind down the airport from 31 October. Earlier this month, an offer of public money to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire fly-tipper fined after being caught red-handed by horse riders
A man has been fined for fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire after he was caught by horse riders enjoying a canter in the area. The group of riders videoed the encounter in which they bravely confronted the offender. The riders warned 46-year-old Paul Bond that he was being filmed as they spotted...
BBC
Giant fuel fire engulfs Mexico railway and homes
A huge blaze has engulfed a train line and homes in Aguascalientes, central Mexico, after a fuel truck crash. Dramatic video of the fire went viral on social media, including aerial shots of black smoke blanketing a large area of the city. One video showed a cargo train hurtling through flames.
BBC
East Yorkshire driver shortage leads to reduced bus services
A shortage of drivers has led to a reduced timetable being brought in on bus services in Hull. East Yorkshire buses will be operating temporary daily service reductions planned for services 54, 56, 57, 66, 104, 105 and 154. The company said it would create more reliable services following a...
BBC
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip
The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
