FHSAA volleyball: District final thrillers for Hagerty, Osceola, Orangewood

Hagerty girls volleyball players huddle during Thursday's district final match against Winter Park. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Hagerty was missing an injured starter but found a way to topple top seed Winter Park in a dramatic five-set Class 7A District 4 girls volleyball tournament final on Thursday night.

With the match tied 2-2, the Huskies (18-8) won the final game 16-14.

Hagerty got a lift from sophomore reserve Brielle Mullen, who played in all five games.

“She stepped up when needed and did really well,” said Hagerty coach Juanita Hitt. “I thought this team had a lot of confidence. They fought until the end.”

Brooke Stephens, a senior, led the Huskies with 25 kills on 61 attacks and said staying aggressive was key to the victory.

“When we were down, we never gave up,” she said. “We just need to keep the same energy. I just like leading this team. It’s a great group of girls.”

Hagerty’s victory came one night after the third-seeded Huskies posted a 3-0 win against tournament host and second seed Timber Creek (15-7).

Winter Park (20-7) entered the postseason as the area’s No. 1 team, according to Florida High School Athletic Association power rankings. Hagerty and Timber Creek joined the Wildcats in the top six in 7A and all three are locks to be in the eight-team Region 1 bracket.

Hagerty is guaranteed a slot as one of the four district champions in the region. Four more bids will be handed to the highest-rated teams that were not district titlists.

Region quarterfinals for 5A, 6A and 7A matches will be played on Wednesday after 2A-4A quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The format leaves a real possibility for Hagerty to meet Winter Park and/or Timber Creek again.

“We could play each other 100 times and never know which way it’s going to go,” Winter Park coach Stephanie Gibson said. “We’re two fairly matched teams, but I don’t think we played our best tonight. I think we did at times, but I have to give Hagerty credit.”

Winter Park junior Fallon Stewart had 29 kills and 13 digs.

Two other top seeds were on the brink of being beaten but answered the challenge.

Kissimmee Osceola (23-4), the highest-ranked area team in MaxPreps’ computer rankings, trailed 1-0 and 2-1 at home but came back to win a five-setter against Lake Nona to claim the 7A-6 crown. Cate Palmi had 28 kills and 14 digs for the Kowboys.

Class 2A District 6 favorite Orangewood (16-9) found itself down 2-0 at Geneva School (16-5) but rallied to win in five sets.

Elsewhere, Sam Bowron had 13 kills, 15 digs and 13 assists as Lake Brantley (21-6) swept East Ridge for the 7A-3 title.

Gabriella Armitage had 23 kills and Madi Wehr delivered 32 assists for Olympia (21-6) in its 7A-5 final victory vs. rival Dr. Phillips (16-10).

Second-year Horizon (20-4) claimed its first district title with a sweep of Lake Minneola. Juliana Nieves had 33 assists for the Hawks.

Emily Schellenberg (9 kills, 22 digs) and Sophia Iglesias (9 kills, 25 assists) led Bishop Moore (18-7) to a 3-0 win at Villages Charter in 4A-6.

Kierstin Bevelle had 23 kills and Ava Wallis added 41 assists as Lake Highland Prep (15-8) topped Montverde Academy in 3A-5.

The FHSAA will update its rankings and is expected to unveil region pairings over the weekend.

Here are Thursday’s district final results.

Class 7A District 2 final

DeLand (18-8) d. Lake Mary (14-13), 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

Class 7A District 3 final

Lake Brantley (21-6) def. East Ridge (14-5), 25-14, 25-11, 25-15.

Class 7A District 4 final

Hagerty (18-8) def. Winter Park (20-7), 25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14.

Class 7A District 5 final

Olympia (21-6) def. Dr. Phillips (16-10), 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23.

Class 7A District 6 final

Kissimmee Osceola (23-4) def. Lake Nona (16-6), 18-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.

Class 6A District 5 final

Oviedo (13-11) def. Winter Springs (16-10), 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11.

Class 6A District 6 final

Horizon (20-4) def. Lake Minneola (12-10), 25-11, 25-20, 25-15.

Class 6A District 7 final

Lakeland (20-5) def. St. Cloud (13-12), 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14.

Class 5A District 7 final

Pine Ridge (10-7) def. Tavares (14-4), 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20.

Class 4A District 6

Bishop Moore (18-7) def. Villages Charter (16-3), 25-14, 25-13, 25-20.

Class 3A District 4 final

Ocala Trinity Catholic (17-3) def. Trinity Prep (16-10), 25-12, 25-21, 15-25, 25-20.

Class 3A District 5 final

Lake Highland Prep (15-8) def. Montverde Academy (17-8), 28-26, 14-25, 25-17, 25-18.

Class 2A District 6 final

Orangewood Christian (16-9) def. Geneva School (16-5), 18-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-9.

Class 2A District 7

Orlando Christian Prep (12-9) def. Faith Christian (17-6), 25-20, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .