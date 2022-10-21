WMFE nonprofit radio station wants you to donate land

Judith Smelser, WMFE-FM President and General Manager, poses for a portrait at the Hugh F. McKean Public Broadcasting Center, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. WMFE has started asking its listeners to donate land, using the same agency that handles car donations for the National Public Radio station. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

If you’re a regular listener of WMFE, the Orlando-based outlet for National Public Radio, you may have been struck by an unusual request.

“If you have real estate or land you no longer need, consider donating it to WMFE,” said one ad during the radio station’s broadcast of “Morning Edition.”

The idea of someone giving away real estate might sound strange in a housing market that has seen record-low inventory and prices rise by more than 35% in two years. But the station is betting some listeners will see this proposition as a “win-win,” said president and general manager Judith Smelser.

“Property can be a liability,” Smelser said. “We wanted to give as many avenues for people to donate as they can.”

So far, Smelser says the station hasn’t received any real estate donations. “Maybe it will take a while before these donations start rolling in,” she said.

“There’s no risk to us. We’re not relying on this as a major source of revenue.”

The station launched the land donation program in August in partnership with CARS, the California-based organization that raises money for more than 8,400 nonprofits around the country, from Disabled American Veterans to Shriners International.

CARS has handled WMFE’s vehicle donation program since 2005. WMFE reports people donate on average 215 vehicles per year to the station, mostly cars, but also boats and trailers. The vehicles are auctioned off, and those who donate can receive a tax deduction in return.

“When you call to donate a car, that’s us on their behalf, taking your donation, facilitating the pick up and then taking it to auction,” said Howard Pearl, president and CEO of CARS.

Pearl said the idea to look into real estate donations came during the height of the pandemic, when a shortage of new vehicles pushed used car prices to a premium and fewer people were willing to let go of what they had.

“We were looking for alternatives,” Pearl said, “and the topic of real estate kept coming up.”

Pearl said he and his team figured there were people who might have properties that they didn’t know what to do with and didn’t want to through the hassle of selling.

“It’s good for people who have a second home, and maybe several kids and don’t know who to give it to,” said Pearl, offering one example.

CARS started a pilot program for what they call Giving Property in 2021, taking land donations for a selected group of nonprofits, expanding this year to offer the service to their other partners.

While Pearl couldn’t provide an exact figure as some donations have yet to be made final, he said the program has already generated more than $1 million for his partner organizations, with one donation bringing in close to $500,000.

Tackling the complex world of real estate law was a real challenge for the company, Pearl said. “If you take possession of the property, you’ve obviously got liability issues,” he said.

And it isn’t just the insurance hassles that CARS has had to handle. Leftover mortgages, liens against the property by local governments, and contentious probate battles were all new hurdles for Pearl’s team to navigate.

“It’s administratively very cumbersome,” Pearl said. “Hopefully, we worked out all the kinks.”

Smelser said the idea of taking real estate donations wouldn’t be possible without CARS handling the ins-and-outs. “Working with CARS on this allowed us to do that without becoming real estate agents ourselves,” she said.

Texas Public Radio also signed onto Giving Property this summer. Membership director Aliyah Kuchinsky said the organization has already received one donation from a couple that had purchased the land for a retirement home, then found a spot they liked better.

“They didn’t really need [the other plot] anymore, so they decided they wanted it to do some good,” Kuchinsky said.

That donation brought in $13,000, according to Kuchinsky, and her organization has another donation pending.

In the meantime, some vehicle donations keep rolling into WMFE.

Laura Kollar of Melbourne donated her silver 2002 VW Beetle Turbo to the station this year. Her father had bought the car for himself brand new.

After he died, it became Kollar’s first car, before the 23-year-old said it came to need more repairs than it was worth. That car fetched $600, Kollar said.

“I had been hoping to turn it into a project car,” Kollar said. “It was really tough to part with it.”

Want to reach out? Email tfraser@orlandosentinel.com . Follow TIFraserOS on Twitter.