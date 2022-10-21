ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We had some wrong'uns at Everton... he was HORRIFIC': Tim Howard slams former Real Madrid loanee Royston Drenthe, revealing he came to training in a Rolls-Royce and brought friends into the training ground hot tub at night!

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Tim Howard has blasted former Everton team-mate Royston Drenthe's behaviour at the club as 'horrific'.

Dutch winger Drenthe spent the 2011-2012 season on loan at Goodison Park, where the American was first-choice goalkeeper.

And Howard told Ben Foster's YouTube podcast 'The Fozcast' that the one-cap international outrageously brought a group of friends into the training ground hot tub in the middle of the night - leading the club to view him as a 'wrong'un'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XCXz_0ihsAmWK00
Tim Howard labelled former team-mate Royston Drenthe's behaviour at Everton as 'horrific'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISyfJ_0ihsAmWK00
The Dutch winger spent the 2011-2012 season on loan with the Toffees from Real Madrid 

He said: 'We had some wrong'uns at Everton as well and those are the ones that stood out more than anything. One was horrific, Royston Drenthe. We're Everton, rolled sleeves up, worker bees.

'In comes Royston in Rolls-Royces to training, bowls in with his shoes untied, he has to run the perimeter of the training ground because he's always late, his eyes were half open... you were just at Real Madrid, what are you doing here? This is weird.

'I guess he'd never heard of CCTV and he ended up coming to the training ground in the middle of the night with friends, and they're in the hot tub... you're just thinking 'You're at the wrong club here mate'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHovj_0ihsAmWK00
And Everton icon Howard revealed he once brought friends to the club's hot tub at night-time

'Roberto Martinez, who I love, brings in Samuel Eto'o and I was thinking, again, you're at the wrong club, by the way. With the watches and the cars, I think he's one of the richest footballers to ever play. But Royston - wow. You could write a book on that.'

Drenthe, 35, who represented the likes of Alania Vladikavkaz, Kayseri Erciyesspor, Baniyas and Kozakken Boys after leaving Real and 'quit' football in 2019 to move into rap music and acting, currently plays for Real Murcia in the Spanish third tier.

The former wonderkid admitted in a September interview that he was to blame for being declared bankrupt after losing an estimated £3.2million fortune, saying: 'I thought I was God... I loved women and partying too much.'

