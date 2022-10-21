Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
MedicalXpress
Epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease differ in men and women
The epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease—a nervous system disorder that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans—are different in men and women, according to a new Rutgers study published in npj Parkinson's Disease. In a postmortem analysis of brain neurons, researchers compared samples from 50 people who died with...
msn.com
Scientists find common diabetes drug could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study. Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Healthline
New Study Suggests Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 65% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments
Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
Study: Non-White Patients Less Likely to Qualify for Alzheimer’s Drugs
Fewer Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients are eligible to receive Alzheimer’s treatments like anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies that are designed to reduce amyloid buildup in the brain, according to a recent study. The researchers said that underrepresented populations are not always as likely to show amyloid plaques on scans. So-called...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Study finds molecule that may help clear toxic build-up
Neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis, are characterized by a build-up of waste products in the brain and nervous system. These waste products impede nerve impulses, leading to mental and physical symptoms. A new study in mice has found a molecule that activates microglia — immune...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
hcplive.com
Impact of Lipid Lowering on Risk for ASCVD
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: I think since we’ve been talking about ASCVD [atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease] risk assessment, the next thing we should talk about is treatment goals. I’m going to turn back to you, Dr Plutzky, to talk about the impact of LDL [low-density lipoprotein] lowering on the risk of ASCVD, and what recommendations or guidelines are you following for certain LDL goals for which types of patients?
neurologylive.com
Epilepsy Rates in Hypertension Lowered Among Those on Angiotensin Receptor Blocker Therapy
Within 5 years after the index date, the lowest proportion of epilepsy diagnoses were among those treated with angiotensin receptor blockers and highest in those on ß-blockers and calcium channel blockers. In a comparison study of antihypertensive medications, findings showed that angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy was significantly associated...
