I am a Democrat. I'm not a leftist. I believe this jackhammer's comments are absolutely disgusting and You tube should end his show. free speech does have consequences for everyone. It is this kind of hate talk we Americans need to stop on both sides if the Isle. Myself included....
Ben’s a huge threat to any leftist. He doesn’t swallow their persistent lies and can run rings around every one of them intellectually. It’s because of this truth that lefties like this creature revert to snarky and cruel commentary. They have nothing else in their oral arsenal to use.
let Ben Shaprio Talk! he knows what he is talking about. Most people don't/cant comprehend what he says but his points are valid and factual. if you don't like what he says turn the station.
Related
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
John Legend and Other Celebrities Shut Kanye West Down After Anti-Semitic Tweets
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens’ Petition After ‘Fact Checkers’ Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
"You guys are so insane," says Ted Cruz after being ridiculed for sharing fake news story
Kanye West says he plans to have dinner with Donald Trump and welcome him onto Parler — and will also sign up to Truth Social
Barack Obama says Michelle Obama looks ‘exactly the same’ in sweet 30th anniversary post
Tucker Carlson laughs hysterically at ‘fake poet’ Amanda Gorman, mocks Greta Thunberg’s disability
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 228