LRRRR
2d ago

I am a Democrat. I'm not a leftist. I believe this jackhammer's comments are absolutely disgusting and You tube should end his show. free speech does have consequences for everyone. It is this kind of hate talk we Americans need to stop on both sides if the Isle. Myself included....

Whatsinthewater
1d ago

Ben’s a huge threat to any leftist. He doesn’t swallow their persistent lies and can run rings around every one of them intellectually. It’s because of this truth that lefties like this creature revert to snarky and cruel commentary. They have nothing else in their oral arsenal to use.

mrsredbeard
1d ago

let Ben Shaprio Talk! he knows what he is talking about. Most people don't/cant comprehend what he says but his points are valid and factual. if you don't like what he says turn the station.

