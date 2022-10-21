ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Theatre Bizarre’s closing weekend went out with a freaky bang in Detroit

As they say all ghoulish things must come to an end. The second weekend of Halloween party Theatre Bizarre kicked off with the Masquerade Gala on Friday night for an intimate evening of knife jugglers, sword swallowers, fire breathers, burlesque, live music, and more. On Saturday, guests said their final...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed.  DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more.  Organizers said free parking will be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Getting married in Detroit? Here’s where to get your catering & cake

The wedding season is returning in full force and maybe the busiest season we’ve seen in years. With more and more weddings happening, people are planning earlier to ensure they get everything they want. There is no shortage of places to get married in metro Detroit – just check...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries

A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
DETROIT, MI
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI

People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
TROY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy