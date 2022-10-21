Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out free chicken for Drake's 36th birthday
A hot chicken chain with locations in metro Detroit is celebrating Drake's birthday on Monday by giving away freebies. Drake fans and Dave's Hot Chicken lovers can get a free slider or tender at any location on Monday in honor of the rapper. View this post...
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
MetroTimes
Theatre Bizarre’s closing weekend went out with a freaky bang in Detroit
As they say all ghoulish things must come to an end. The second weekend of Halloween party Theatre Bizarre kicked off with the Masquerade Gala on Friday night for an intimate evening of knife jugglers, sword swallowers, fire breathers, burlesque, live music, and more. On Saturday, guests said their final...
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations.
Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
fox2detroit.com
High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County gun buy-back event a success, incentive gift cards gone after first hour
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County hosted its first gun buy-back event in Royal Oak on Saturday, attendance was so high the police department ran out of gift cards that were offered as an incentive. The gun buy-back event at the Royal Oak Police Department was supposed to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr created a new dog that’s on American Coney Island’s secret menu
Classic coneys, we’re talking Detroit style with the steamed bun, snappy dog, chili, mustard, and onion - are fantastic! However, sometimes it is fun to shake things up, and that’s what Jason Carr did. He visited with his friend Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island in...
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
visitdetroit.com
Getting married in Detroit? Here’s where to get your catering & cake
The wedding season is returning in full force and maybe the busiest season we’ve seen in years. With more and more weddings happening, people are planning earlier to ensure they get everything they want. There is no shortage of places to get married in metro Detroit – just check...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries
A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies
Chewy gummies, tasty lollipops, indulgent chocolates, and more The post Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
fox2detroit.com
Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI
People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
