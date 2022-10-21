ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ronde, OR

The Oregonian

Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert

As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course

Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
OREGON STATE
pethelpful.com

Elk Wandering Around Cannon Beach, Oregon Is a Sight to See

When you think of the beach, what animals pop up in your head? We'd guess seagulls, jellyfish, and maybe some sand crabs. But turns out that in the Pacific Northwest, there are a few other wild animals you need to be on the lookout for. TikTok user @that_coast_life was driving...
CANNON BEACH, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody

Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
NEWBERG, OR
nbc16.com

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR

