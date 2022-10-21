Read full article on original website
Non-native American bullfrog needs to be booted out of backyard pond. Here’s how: Ask an expert
As fall continues with some sunny weather, gardening is still on our radar. You may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
beachconnection.net
Distinctive N. Oregon Coast History Lies Beneath Oceanfront Tolovana Inn
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Some places on the Oregon coast are rooted in local history in a way you can't see right off the bat, and it could even be integral to the area. (Above: courtesy photo) At Cannon Beach's southern end, in the Tolovana District, the Tolovana Inn...
Many Oregon school districts launch plans to boost 3rd graders critically behind in reading, while some stay the course
Confronted with evidence that huge shares of elementary pupils read significantly below grade level after years of pandemic-impacted schooling, Portland-area school districts are mounting varied approaches to boost literacy in the earliest grades, The Oregonian/OregonLive has found. An overwhelming number of Oregon’s third-graders, including more than half of Black and...
Oregon School for the Deaf’s Nightmare Factory has become a Salem tradition
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
pethelpful.com
Elk Wandering Around Cannon Beach, Oregon Is a Sight to See
When you think of the beach, what animals pop up in your head? We'd guess seagulls, jellyfish, and maybe some sand crabs. But turns out that in the Pacific Northwest, there are a few other wild animals you need to be on the lookout for. TikTok user @that_coast_life was driving...
Portland-area hotel named among top 25 most haunted in U.S.
Check in, grab your keys, and settle in for some nightmares. On Monday, Yelp released its list of the Top 25 Haunted Hotels in the U.S. and one of them isn’t far from Portland.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Fights, drug use, harassment marked life along a dead-end block in NE Portland. Then someone was killed.
When James Hera Jr. flipped over a large aluminum planter along Northeast Weidler Street, other campers living across the street said they told him to leave. They were worried that the owner of the nearby Hollywood Towne House apartments would get upset at the erratic behavior and “try to have the camp ‘evicted,’” court documents show.
WWEEK
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody
Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red' | Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon are pushing their platforms and working hard to win over voters in the final stretch before Election Day. Part of that strategy includes appearances and endorsements from big name politicians, which is especially true when it comes to Oregon's race for governor. A...
Ballot mix-up has city, county, state scrambling for a solution
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan instructs county to conduct a new election for three city council spots not property listed on ballots Due to a clerical error voters will have to wait to cast their ballots for three spots on the Newberg City Council. When local voters opened their ballots on Friday they discovered that only residents of Districts 2, 4 and 6 saw listed the respective candidates for the three districts, even though the city's charter requires all voters to weigh in on council races. "Voting in Newberg is at-large. Every resident in Newberg votes for mayor and all...
Air quality advisory extended to Monday, more Oregon counties added
ODEQ continues to track the wildfire smoke, but it still advises people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors shut and check driving conditions before hitting the road.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler floats uncertain effort to ban homeless street camping, push unsheltered into drug treatment
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will unveil an ambitious — and far from certain — proposal that attempts to lay the groundwork to ban unsanctioned homeless encampments months from now, push more unsheltered people to seek addiction or mental health treatment and create thousands of new affordable housing units over the next decade.
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
nbc16.com
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Checks go out Friday in $22.5 million Precision Castparts air pollution settlement
More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year. Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting...
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
