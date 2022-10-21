ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

james bagos
1d ago

A joe Biden character on your lawn would be really scary

Reply
12
Related
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
GOBankingRates

8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October

October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy