Read full article on original website
james bagos
1d ago
A joe Biden character on your lawn would be really scary
Reply
12
Related
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...
Major store to shut branches after thefts as Home Depot & Best Buy announce huge store policy change to stop thieves
A SPATE of thefts has forced a major retailer to close dozens of its branches while others are exploring ways how to tackle shoplifting. Bosses at the drugstore company Rite Aid have admitted that offenses have risen and it has seen a $5million increase in “shrinkage” year on year.
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
I used to work at JCPenney – there’s a secret room in stores that most employees don’t know about
YOU might think you know your favorite store's layout by heart, but guess again. According to a man who used to work at a major American retailer, some stores have major secrets hiding in plain sight. Indiana-based TikTok user Han was strolling through his local JCPenney when he remembered a...
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers
Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
Comments / 8