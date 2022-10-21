ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting

Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
Sleeping drivers behind wheel of two separate Huron County accidents

WLEW reports that in Huron County, two separate accidents occurred on Wednesday, October 19 after both drivers fell asleep behind the wheel. The first accident occurred some time after 6:30 a.m., with the driver telling responding deputies that he had only “closed his eyes for a moment” as he drove south on Pinnebog Road. This moment resulted in the 27-year-old Fillion man driving his 2003 Pontiac Vibe through the intersection’s stop sign to cross Van Dyke Road and into a ditch.
New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians

BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November

Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
