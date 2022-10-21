Read full article on original website
Bay City teen severely injured in likely accidental shooting
BAY CITY, MI -- A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in an accidental shooting Saturday morning, police said. At about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 22, officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a reported shooting inside a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on the east side of Bay City.
WNEM
Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sleeping drivers behind wheel of two separate Huron County accidents
WLEW reports that in Huron County, two separate accidents occurred on Wednesday, October 19 after both drivers fell asleep behind the wheel. The first accident occurred some time after 6:30 a.m., with the driver telling responding deputies that he had only “closed his eyes for a moment” as he drove south on Pinnebog Road. This moment resulted in the 27-year-old Fillion man driving his 2003 Pontiac Vibe through the intersection’s stop sign to cross Van Dyke Road and into a ditch.
New ‘bump outs’ aim to make downtown Bay City intersection safer for pedestrians
BAY CITY, MI - A construction project that prompted detours in downtown Bay City as well as the early closure of an outdoor dining area was finished faster than expected. Bay City announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue is now back open to traffic. Crews began construction at the intersection of 6th Street and Washington Avenue on Sept. 7. The work included the removal of the existing traffic signal and the building of “bump outs” at the corners.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis to receive term-of-years sentence in brutal 1994 murder of Bay City woman
BAY CITY, MI — Now 11 years older than the Bay City mother he beat and stabbed to death when he was a teenager, a juvenile lifer is to receive a new sentence that will see him eligible for parole. Such a new sentence will replace his current stint that required him to effectively die in prison.
recordpatriot.com
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November
Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
MLive.com
Eight Bay City area football teams learn playoff fate with first-round pairings
BAY CITY, MI – It’s safe to say Essexville Garber and Saginaw Swan Valley are familiar foes. They’re about to meet for the eighth time in the span of 32 games.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Toasted Russian,’ other new fall cocktails at Tavern 101
BAY CITY, MI — Downtown Bay City’s Tavern 101 has a new fall cocktail list to warm up with as the weather cools off. The menu, which debuted in early October, includes an apple pie mule, toasted Russian, maple old fashioned, Barry White sangria and a bum-boo mule. More seasonal cocktails are to come all fall and winter long.
