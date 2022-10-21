Read full article on original website
Related
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Complex
‘Black Adam’ Opens with $67 Million Marking Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Opening
Dwayne Johnson’s latest film, Black Adam has landed him his biggest domestic box office opening in a leading role, Deadline reports . The DC superhero movie earned $67 million in its U.S. debut and $140 million globally, surpassing the opening for Johnson’s 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, which earned $60 million during its launch.
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
Who's who in the Justice Society? Meet the new DC superheroes taking on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' introduces a new DC superhero group, and cast members break down who's who in the Justice Society of America.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has Rotten Tomatoes score revealed as first reviews land
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has landed a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 55% as its first reviews have landed. The Rock's long-awaited debut in the Worlds of DC has promised to establish a new hierarchy in the Multiverse, opening up the legacy of the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam vs. Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Joker: "They All Cross Paths"
Even before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, star and producer Dwayne Johnson is envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe — and the Multiverse. Johnson already announced his intent to pit his anti-hero super-man Teth Adam against Superman (Henry Cavill), a showdown that might soon become a reality with a long-in-the-works Man of Steel 2 in development at Warner Bros. After throwing down with the Justice Society — superheroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Johnson is setting his sights on the DC Universe at large.
Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans Prime Video Holiday Pic ‘Red One’ Adds Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel & Mary Elizabeth Ellis
EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Dwayne Johnson notching the highest opening of his solo star career with this weekend’s Black Adam at $67M, his holiday movie, currently titled Red One, is ramping up with additional castings: Deadline has learned that Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel and Mary Elizabeth Ellis are joining. They board alongside not just Johnson, but also Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and Kiernan Shipka. The pic’s plot is under wraps, however, the event film is looking to be a franchisable piece of IP which will extend to the tentacles of Amazon itself in merchandising. Jake Kasdan, who...
ComicBook
Black Adam Opening Night Preview Box Office Numbers Are Out
Black Adam opened strong on its preview night Thursday, raking in $7.6 million and remaining on track for upwards of $60 million this weekend. The number tops preview night box office takes for a number of Dwayne Johnson-fronted hits, including Jumanji: the Next Level ($4.7 million) and Fast and Furious 6 ($7.5 million), but falls short of some more recent ones, including Furious 7 ($15.8 million) and Fate of the Furious ($10.4 million). It also brings it roughly into line with modest superhero hits like Shazam! (which earned $5.9 million on its first Thursday, but had already made $9.2 million due to early fan screenings) and Ant-Man ($6.4 million).
Watch: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a new Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, will open in theaters in 2023.
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’
“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, will loom large over the weekend box office. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million.
Collider
'R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned' Trailer: Watch Jeffery Donovan Step into The Role Jeff Bridges Created
If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
ComicBook
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Was "Quite Emotional" Over [SPOILER's] Fate
Warning: this story contains Black Adam spoilers. "Fate does not make mistakes," says Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), the future-seeing sorcerer in Black Adam. The most experienced of the Justice Society members — the superhero team of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) — Kent Nelson wears the alien golden Helmet of Fate, his body possessed by the being Nabu to protect the world from threats like the ancient anti-hero Teth Adam (Dwayne Johnson). As Fate would have it, the agent of the Lords of Order and the defender against darkness is fated to die battling Sabbac (Marwan Kenzari): the demonic would-be king of Kahndaq.
Black Adam End-Credits Scene: What Happens, And What It Means For DC Movies Moving Forward
There's a pivotal scene in the Black Adam end credits, so stay in your seat if you are going to see it, and read this once you have returned.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Amanda Waller's Role Revealed
Black Adam does have an appearance from Amanda Waller during its runtime. In the DC Comics adventure, Viola Davis' stern government official enlists the Justice Society of America to help reign in Teth-Adam. Establishing a Task Force X black site, Waller conspires to have the team bring Dwayne Johnson's antihero into custody. It's a long battle, but Waller emerges unscathed. Plus, for Peacemaker fans, Agent Harcourt is also helping with the operation. Now, the world waits to see how DC decides to proceed. There are a number of paths the future could take. Elements of different phases of the company's history are all here and coexisting. So, the questions become even murkier for the future after Black Adam.
ComicBook
Aldis Hodge on Hawkman's Confusing History in DC Comics Before Black Adam
Aldis Hodge is set to soar onto screens as Hawkman when Black Adam opens in theaters on Friday and while DC fans are excited to see the iconic character up on the big screen, Hawkman is also a character that doesn't necessarily have the most straightforward history. On the pages of comics, Hawkman has a long, complex, and often very confusing history that even the most dedicated of fan can have some challenges keeping straight — which in turn makes adapting the character for screen a bit tricky as well. For Hodge, his approach to the character was start with what stood out to him as a comics fan and go from there.
murphysmultiverse.com
Turnaround to the ‘Black Adam’ Sequel “Will Be Fast”
Black Adam hasn’t even fully opened in theaters across North America yet, but two of the DC Comics’ film’s producers already have their sights set on getting the sequel in theaters. Hiram Garcia, President of Production of Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn, who has worked as a producer on Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson’s films dating back to 2012’s Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, are ready to get to work on a follow-up.
ComicBook
Black Adam Clearly Establishes the DCEU Snyderverse and Gunnverse As One Canon
DC Movie fans are eager to learn if and how Black Adam opens new door to a fresh start for the DC Extended Universe. It's something that the creative team behind Black Adam – led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – has been touting since the beginning of production on Black Adam, with The Rock openly stating that entire hierarchy of power in the DCEU would be changing after Black Adam arrived.
Boy Thunder's secret identity will be revealed in January's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #11 - but who is he?
Boy Thunder is secretly "someone DC fans have known for decades" - but who?
Comments / 0