On October 12, President Biden officially designated Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument—the first national monument of his presidency. With the designation, he indefinitely protected 53,800 acres in the central mountains of Colorado, including 10,000 acres of critical winter range for elk as well as mule deer habitat, migration corridors, and high-alpine trout fisheries. The new monument is also home to Camp Hale, a former Army base where the 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II to fight Nazis on alpine missions in northwest Europe.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO