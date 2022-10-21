Read full article on original website
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's dedication of Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument is a "disgrace" to the ancestors of the Ute Indian Tribe, members of the tribe said. Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Tuesday. The...
Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison
A federal administrative law judge has denied appeals by both Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and a separate one filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that disagreed with a decision by the Bureau of Land Management to extend and add leasing acreage for American Prairie’s bison herd. The state, in several separate appeals, challenged the […] The post Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tribes split over new Colorado national monument
A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
Conservation Groups Cheer Biden Administration’s National Monument Designation
On October 12, President Biden officially designated Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument—the first national monument of his presidency. With the designation, he indefinitely protected 53,800 acres in the central mountains of Colorado, including 10,000 acres of critical winter range for elk as well as mule deer habitat, migration corridors, and high-alpine trout fisheries. The new monument is also home to Camp Hale, a former Army base where the 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II to fight Nazis on alpine missions in northwest Europe.
Non-Profit Seeks to Create One of America’s Largest Nature Reserves in Montana
CBS’ 60 Minutes recently held an interview with a nonprofit whose goal is to create a 3.2 million acre natural reserve in Montana. The nonprofit, called American Prairie, aims to “[conserve] the disappearing shortgrass prairie ecosystem by piecing together 3.2 million acres of Montana’s Northern Plains,” according to its website.
