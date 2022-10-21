ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison

A federal administrative law judge has denied appeals by both Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and a separate one filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that disagreed with a decision by the Bureau of Land Management to extend and add leasing acreage for American Prairie’s bison herd. The state, in several separate appeals, challenged the […] The post Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
eenews.net

Tribes split over new Colorado national monument

A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Conservation Groups Cheer Biden Administration’s National Monument Designation

On October 12, President Biden officially designated Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument—the first national monument of his presidency. With the designation, he indefinitely protected 53,800 acres in the central mountains of Colorado, including 10,000 acres of critical winter range for elk as well as mule deer habitat, migration corridors, and high-alpine trout fisheries. The new monument is also home to Camp Hale, a former Army base where the 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II to fight Nazis on alpine missions in northwest Europe.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy