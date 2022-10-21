Read full article on original website
KTSA
Secretary of State John Scott releases final election video as early voting begins in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting is now under way in Texas, and Secretary of State John Scott is releasing his fourth and final video on the voting process in the Lone Star State. The final video covers how ballots are cast and counted in Texas. The video...
KTSA
Vaccines Like Votes Should Be Up To YOU Not The Government
For whatever reason, people want my recommendations for the issues and candidates to vote for this election. I’ll deliver that today. But I have two specific things I’d like every voter to do BETWEEN now and November 8th, the day we USED to call “election day”.
