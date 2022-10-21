ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Spookiest Graveyard In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Spooky season is the perfect time to drop by a haunted place and see if those scary legends are true . Infamous sites for paranormal activity are graveyards and cemeteries -- the final resting place for all kinds of people. People often report chilling instances of weird noises, strange sensations, and even sightings of real spirits.

For those seeking thrills, Cheapism found the creepiest graveyards in every state. According to the website, the Huguenot Cemetery is the spookiest graveyard in Florida!

This cemetery was around before Florida became a U.S. territory and later a state. It was first used for "the interment of victims of the 1821 yellow fever epidemic and then for the burial of members of the city's Protestant population," according to St. Augustine's tourism page on the burial site .

"A stop on ghost tours in St. Augustine, the Huguenot Cemetery near the Old City Gates was in use in the 19th century," Cheapism added. "Several ghosts supposedly haunt the area, including the ghost of Judge John B. Stickney, whose oddly well-preserved body was exhumed for a move to Washington, D.C., when two drunken men stole his gold teeth, prompting the judge's spirit to stick around searching for them."

You can find the cemetery at 3 Cordova St. in St. Augustine. It's also a three-minute walk from the city's Pirate & Treasure Museum.

Check out Cheapism 's full list of creepy graveyards across the country.

LOUISIANA STATE
