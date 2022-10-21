ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Grits Are a Super Source of Plant-Based Iron, Protein, and B Vitamins—Here Are 3 Vegan Recipes To Try Them In

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD03V_0ihs6mTr00

Of course, it’s virtually impossible to say no when your friends call you up and demand your presence at weekend brunch. However, there are a few things that are guaranteed deal makers vs. breakers when it comes to picking the right spot.

First question: Will there be bottomless cups of cold brew available? Next, and most importantly, do they offer a side of cheesy grits? IMO, it’s about time that the humble side of grits gets its moment in the sun. (Love you forever, sweet potato toast, but you've had your 15 minutes.)

Grits—a delicious grain made from ground and boiled corn, similar to polenta or cornmeal—is the ideal gluten-free, nutrient-packed brunch dish that serves as a great source of several key vitamins and nutrients that will start your day on the right foot. Better yet, they're super easy to make at home... which means you can eat brunch from the comfort of your cozy couch, caffeine in hand, as long as you want this Sunday. Truly, what could be better?

What’s the best type of grits?

According to Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, a Miami-based registered dietitian nutritionist and National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, grits offer a bevy of nutritional benefits, but not all types are the same. Ehsani says that there are a few main varieties of grits, such as stone-ground, instant, quick-cooking, and hominy.

Although you may be more familiar with the instant style of grits, Ehsani says that they’re not the most nutrient-dense option. Instead, there’s one style of grits in particular that packs the most health benefits due to its processing method. “The most nutrient-dense option amongst these varieties of grits is stone-ground, because they're made from the whole corn kernel and then milled down into a coarser texture,” she says.

The main difference between the stone-ground grits and instant or quick-cooking grits is that the latter undergoes a process to remove the germ (the nutrient-rich embryo with healthy fats) and the pericarp (the shell or hull that's filled with nutrients and fiber). By removing these two essential components of a corn kernel’s anatomy, Ehsani explains that you lose two of the most nutrient-dense parts of the plant.

Although stone-ground grits have more nutrients than the instant kind, they might be harder to find at the store and might not always be the best go-to option due to their short shelf life and long cooking time. Instead, you can opt for a more accessible product, aka grits made from hominy corn, otherwise called hominy grits. This form of grits is made from corn kernels soaked in an alkali solution to soften the other shell. Once this tough pericarp layer has softened, it’s rinsed, removed, and ground to make hominy grits, better known as a process called nixtamalization. This version still maintains most of the benefits and is easier and quicker to cook.

Health benefits of grits, according to a registered dietitian

When eaten on their own, grits may seem a tad bland. However, with the addition of a few toppings, they can easily become a soul-warming and naturally gluten-free dish filled with tons of nutrients and flavor. According to Ehsani, cooked grits have about two grams of fiber and four grams of protein per cup.

“Grits also serve as a good source of iron, an important nutrient that helps get oxygen moving throughout your body. They also contain the B vitamin known as folate, another important nutrient needed for blood health. Folate helps make red blood cells, and having sufficient levels of folate can prevent anemia,” Ehsani says. “To best absorb the iron found in grits, I’d recommend consuming grits with a source of vitamin C, as iron is best absorbed when consumed with vitamin C."

You can try sprinkling your bowl of grits with some strawberry slices or have a side of OJ to add a boost of vitamin C. "You can also top your grits with an egg, tomatoes, or some spinach to boost the iron content even more," Ehsani says.

3 super flavorful vegan grits recipes for your weekend brunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpBcy_0ihs6mTr00
Photo: A Pinch of Healthy

1. Vegan Breakfast Bowl

Who doesn’t love a healthy and easy breakfast bowl filled with tons of nutrient-packed veggies and a big ol’ serving of grits? This vegan breakfast bowl recipe by A Pinch of Healthy has it all. It’s made with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and heart-healthy avocados. Plus, it’s packed with tons of flavor thanks to the nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and veggie broth.

Get the recipe: Breakfast Bowl Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc7k5_0ihs6mTr00
Photo: Nora Cooks

2. Vegan Cheese Grits

This three-step vegan cheese grits recipe by Nora Cooks takes only five minutes to prep and transforms into thick, creamy perfection in just 20 minutes. With the help of a little vegan butter and loads of delicious shredded vegan cheddar cheese, you’ll have the most luscious grits that are golden like the sun and smooth as velvet. P.S. For an added anti-inflammatory kick, sprinkle in some turmeric for an even more beautiful color and loads more benefits.

Get the recipe: Vegan Cheese Grits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLtjS_0ihs6mTr00
Photo: From The Comfort Of My Bowl

3. Vegan Grits and Greens

This vegan grits and greens recipe by From The Comfort Of My Bowl stars two Southern classics in one hearty and comforting dish. It features vegan-friendly collard greens made with delicious ingredients like onion, garlic, and Cajun seasoning. And, of course, the dish isn’t complete without creamy, dreamy grits.

Get the recipe: Vegan Grits and Greens

What do you say... corn for breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Why Dietitians Say That You Should Always Pair Avocado With Tomato

Flavor-wise, pairing avocado with tomato is an endlessly reliable food combination—the creamy mellowness of avocados plays perfectly with zingy, juicy tomatoes. But like turmeric and black pepper or cherries and dark chocolate, the pairing is also rife with synergistic advantages in terms of nutrition, which means that when you consume the ingredients together, they offer health benefits that you wouldn’t otherwise receive if you were to eat them on their own.
Well+Good

These Easy Venezuelan Corn Cachapas Are the Most Delicious Fiber- And Protein-Packed Breakfast

Popcorn, tortillas, and cachapas. What do all three of these have in common? Well, they’re all made using one of my all-time favorite culinary staples: corn. If you’re as obsessed with this soft, buttery veggie as I am, you’ve quickly learned that corn pairs well with just about anything (seriously, emphasis on anything). From spicy jalapeño cornbread to pillowy soft hushpuppies to even ice cream, this super versatile ingredient can instantly add sunshine-like joy to any dish. Not to be corny or anything.
Well+Good

6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
Well+Good

This Mars Retrograde May Feel Like a 3-Month Mercury Retrograde—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

Mars, the planet of action, is stationing retrograde in Gemini October 30, where it will remain until January 12, 2023. In astrology, retrogrades mark slowdowns and revisions. And with this specific retrograde affecting the planet of action (named after the ancient Roman god of war, no less), the theme will be “cease-fire.” But, it may feel similar in effect to an infamously chaotic Mercury retrograde transit.
shefinds

2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear

The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
Well+Good

Consider Ditching These 6 Over-Traveled Vacation Spots for Their Lesser-Known Alternatives

No matter how idyllic they might appear on social media, the travel hotspots of the moment are not as they seem. Chances are, the highlights splayed across your Instagram feed are concealing the many tourists taking their own pictures just outside of the frame. And then there's the less-visible evidence of environmental and cultural depletion triggered by overtourism, or what happens when too many visitors descend on a particular place. To steer clear of this Insta-vacation plight, consider practicing “undertourism” by visiting lesser-known vacation alternatives, which boast many of the same brilliant features and then some of the overcrowded destinations.
shefinds

The Drugstore Skincare Products Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—They’re Actually So Bad For Your Skin

Aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration and a consistent, nourishing skincare routine. With that said, we checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about common drugstore products that are often deemed too harsh for aging skin (and what to use instead for a healthy, radiant complexion over 40). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Lawyer and This Is What You’re Entitled to When Your Luggage Gets Lost or Items Are Broken While Flying’

Apple Airtags were a non-negotiable for me while I was traveling earlier this year after hearing about the increases in missing, damaged, or delayed bags at airports. A recent study by Forbes Advisor found that out of the 2,000 travelers surveyed, 21 percent said their luggage was delayed by two hours or more, with 11 percent claiming their luggage was lost and never returned.
rsvplive.ie

An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines

The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Well+Good

These Hands-Free Sneakers Are the Easiest Things You’ll Ever Slip on Your Feet, No Bending or Bunny Ears Required

In the early ‘90s, as I was gearing up for kindergarten graduation, there was one test every kid in my class needed to pass before we could spend the summer pool-side pretending to be mermaids: We had to tie our shoes perfectly in front of our kindergarten teacher. I passed, a proud and accomplished student of the bunny-ear technique, and spent the summer running around in my lace-up kicks. (When I wasn't playing mermaids, of course.)
Taste Of Home

How to Make Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Vegans and non-vegans alike will love these tofu chicken nuggets. They’re simple to make and freezer-friendly. Make a big batch, pop them in the freezer and reheat them when you’re in need of a quick and easy meal. I love cooking with tofu. It’s incredibly versatile and has...
Well+Good

‘I’m a Financial Planner, and Here’s How I’m Preparing for Holiday Spending Amid Inflation’

The holiday season is always a big time for spending—on gifts, travel, dinners out, seasonal outfits, and more. But this year, your regular splurge could hit differently amid ongoing inflation. The consumer price index has remained well above typical levels since it began surging in 2021 and reached a new 40-year high this past June. Just last month, consumer prices were up 8.2 percent from the previous September, which means, if you’re preparing for holiday spending now, you might find yourself with less wiggle room than in previous years.
Well+Good

5 Anti-Inflammatory Pumpkin Spice Smoothies That’ll Give You a Burst of Energy (Plus Protein) Without the Jitters

While you can never have too many pumpkin spice lattes when they’re in season, there comes a time when you find yourself needing to switch things up. So, when you’ve already had more than enough caffeine for the day but still want to indulge in a jitter-free, fall-flavored beverage, these pumpkin spice smoothie recipes will definitely do the trick.
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy