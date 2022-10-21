Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse chief compliance officer set to depart – report
Credit Suisse Group’s chief compliance officer Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is set to quit the company within a few weeks, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the matter. However, the move is not said to be linked to the firm’s plan to conduct a strategic review. Lorenzo was named...
privatebankerinternational.com
LGT expands Indian base with new wealth management entity
LGT, a private banking and asset management group, has reportedly formed a new entity to offer wealth management services to its clients across India. The LGT Wealth India is expected to help the company cement its position in the Indian wealth management market. The venture will also enable LGT to...
privatebankerinternational.com
Why tech and crypto experts feeling hopeful about Rishi Sunak as prime minister?
Rishi Sunak is the UK's new Prime Minister and tech experts seemingly have a positive outlook for the future of their industry under his government. Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister who bagged the generous name of “Dishy Rishy” for his discount meal scheme during the pandemic, has become the UK’s new Prime Minister – and the tech community seems cautiously hopeful.
