WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bright, beautiful skies will, once again, graced the Cape Fear Region this Friday afternoon. Highs reached the upper 60s and lower 70s after a chilly and in some cases a frosty start. Look for comfortable upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday night football. Later this evening we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the neighborhood of 50.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO