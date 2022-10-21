Read full article on original website
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Williamson, Ingram injured in Pelicans' first loss
Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans promising start to the regular season
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Zion Williamson’s homecoming wasn’t perfect, but it helped lift Pelicans over Hornets
Zion Williamson didn’t put on the perfect performance, the kind that the native of the Carolinas and Duke star had many times before. But it was a triumphant homecoming nonetheless.
Lakers Reportedly Have Notable Point Guard Trade Target
After starting the season 0-3, it's becoming pretty clear that the Los Angeles Lakers need some extra help this season. Judging by the latest report, the team agrees with the assessment. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in bringing Charlotte Hornets point guard...
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended 1 game; Raptors' Christian Koloko fined
NEW YORK – Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
After Being Defeated The Last Time, Lillard Returns To L.A To Return The Favor
Damian Lillard remembers what happened the last time he played a game in Los Angeles. It was the last day of 2021 and both the Trail Blazers and Lakers were struggling. A significant portion of Portland’s roster, not to mention Chauncey Billups, didn’t make the trip due to health and safety protocols while the Lakers had lost four of their last five games to fall below .500.
5 takeaways from Mavericks' dominant win against Grizzlies
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks quickly snuffed out hopes for a combative showdown between superstars Luka Doncic and Ja Morant by seizing a 25-point lead in the first quarter Saturday enroute to a 137-96 drubbing of the Memphis Grizzlies here at American Airlines Center. Credit Doncic for orchestrating this...
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
DeRozan's game winner just off as Bulls fall to Wizards 102-100
But Billy, the left corner three, right in front of your bench, DeMar with the spin and pump fake, two defenders trying with no chance. Game! History! Remember?. “I probably should have thought about that,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered with a weak smile after DeMar “DeStroyer” DeRozan actually almost did it again to the Washington Wizards, a three pointer at the buzzer for the win... which this time spun out as DeRozan crumbled wistfully to the floor and the Wizards accepted relief more than jubilation Friday in a 102-100 victory over the Bulls.
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
Power Rankings, Week 2: Undefeated Celtics take over No. 1 spot
Week 1 of the season can be both exhilarating and confusing. Nothing has been more fun than the Utah Jazz winning their first three games, all against good teams. But wait, how are the Jazz one of the league’s four undefeated teams? And how are they joined by the Portland Trail Blazers, who looked pretty turrible in the preseason?
Preview: Wizards travel to Cleveland seeking 3-0 start
After a pair of nice wins to start the season, the Wizards head to Cleveland for their toughest test yet, facing off with newly acquired guard Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports...
Wizards host Vote Night on October 28
Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host Vote Night on Friday, October 28 when the Indiana Pacers come to Capital One Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN. To celebrate the night, the team will wear a custom-made “DMV Votes” shooting shirt to encourage all...
Report: Florida State's Alex Atkins Candidate for Charlotte Head Coaching Vacancy
Something to potentially keep an eye on.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Magic 120
On a night during which Jaylen Brown didn’t have his best stuff, Derrick White stepped up and teamed up with Jayson Tatum to lead Boston to its third straight victory to open the season. White and Tatum combined to score 15 straight points for Boston from the 5:55 mark...
5 takeaways from Blazers vs. Lakers & Suns vs. Clippers
LOS ANGELES – Five takeaways from the Portland Trail Blazers’ 106-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns’ 112-95 victory over the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday:. 1. ‘Dame is back’. Shortly after the ball dropped into the basket, Blazers guard...
5 takeaways as the Heat hold off feisty Raptors
MIAMI – The ticket sellers for the Miami Heat faced a particular 1-2 challenge this weekend:. First, they had to deal with back-to-back home games – Boston on Friday, Toronto on Saturday – while hoping Heat fans would commit to spending both weekend nights at FTX Arena.
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2022
Pelicans head coach Willie Green will speak to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets. Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi preview the road game in Charlotte on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Tip-off of Friday's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is 6:00 p.m. and...
"We Are Who We Are" | Battle Of Unbeatens Take Center Court When Utah Faces New Orleans
Entering the season, it was known that Utah had a litany of ball-dominant players. From players like Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Collin Sexton to stretch bigs like Lauri Markkanen and Rudy Gay, the Jazz had multiple guys who could put the ball in the bucket on any given possession.
