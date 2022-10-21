But Billy, the left corner three, right in front of your bench, DeMar with the spin and pump fake, two defenders trying with no chance. Game! History! Remember?. “I probably should have thought about that,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered with a weak smile after DeMar “DeStroyer” DeRozan actually almost did it again to the Washington Wizards, a three pointer at the buzzer for the win... which this time spun out as DeRozan crumbled wistfully to the floor and the Wizards accepted relief more than jubilation Friday in a 102-100 victory over the Bulls.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO