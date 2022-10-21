ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fully electric Rolls-Royce Spectre was 122 years in the making

By Nik Miles, Our Auto Expert
 3 days ago

( Our Auto Expert ) — The home of Rolls-Royce is in Goodwood, England, where the company recently rolled out its first electric Rolls-Royce called Spectre.

This vehicle has been 122 years in the making, the company announced this vehicle about a year ago. We know some very interesting things about it, 260 miles on a single charge, which is incredible for a vehicle weighing about 6,000 pounds.

This is also going to be huge financially for the brand, The value of this electric Rolls-Royce will be $600 million in the first year of sales alone. Rolls-Royce sells somewhere north of 5500 Vehicles a year. Numbers show an expectation that by 2024 electric vehicles will make up 20% of their sales. Knowing that the median price of any Rolls-Royce is about $550,000-$600,000 and high school arithmetic tells us that is $600 million in sales, making Spectre an important investment for the BMW Group

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the head of Rolls-Royce, has pledged that by 2030, the entire company would be electric and no more gasoline engines. That gives them just eight years to make their lineup all electrified.

“It is still a way to go. Yeah, it is. You can say eight years from today, and when you look into our current portfolio, which comprises our Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan, Spectre is already in the market as a coupe, [and] a convertible [available] one day. So, for that reason, I think we are well poised. We are not planning to add any additional models. We’re going to replace the current ones with new models, but obviously fully electrified models. What we will not do is put electrification in the current Phantom 8. That’s not the way we do it. We are in a serious business. Every car that comes in the future is a properly engineered true electric Rolls-Royce,” Müller-Ötvös said.

This vehicle has LED lights, a modern pantheon grill, and a very modern interpretation built with LED lights. Twenty-two lights are embedded inside the widest pantheon grill that Rolls-Royce has ever built. The spirit of ecstasy, a new version that took 830 hours of testing, including that in an aero chamber and a brand-new feature in this vehicle, you can put your foot on the brake, and that will close the Spectre doors automatically. When the doors close, you will be treated to 4,796 individually placed LED lights that now bleed into the door itself, giving you a new perspective on the starry night lighting on the inside of the Spectre. Appearing for the first time in the Spectre. Coupled with enormous 23-inch rims, the biggest ever to be put on a Rolls-Royce.

Related
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz EQG Will Stay Body-On-Frame, Offer “Phenomenal Performance”

Electric or not, the G-Class is an unusual entry into the Mercedes-Benz lineup and the automotive industry as a whole, with its modernized 1970s design, body-on-frame construction with solid axles and its promise of more off-road capability than most owners would dare explore. And the automaker wants to change the formula as little as possible in creating the electric version, the EQG, which is being touted as a unique electric offering, with even better off-road performance than before.
Carscoops

A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million

Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
MotorAuthority

Rolls-Royce's first EV, Mercedes' mid-size electric SUV: This Week's Top Photos

Rolls-Royce has entered the EV game with its new Spectre. The car is a big coupe that Rolls-Royce bills as the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe. Jeep has also entered the EV game with its Avenger. The subcompact electric crossover starts sales in Europe in 2023 but isn't expected to reach the U.S.
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
The US Sun

New $2.2MM Pininfarina Battista hypercar with four liquid-cooled motors & 1,900 horsepower reaches first U.S. customers

THE first US deliveries for the shockingly fast $2.2M Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar have been made. Both models, a built-to-order Battista and an ultra-rare Battista Anniversario, were shipped from Italy to a single wealthy owner. Eye-popping specs defining the Pininfarina Battista’s performance include 1,900 horsepower, a 210mph top speed, and...
Trump holds rally in South Texas before early voting

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Robstown, two days before early voting begins for the November election. Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, a news release from Save America stated. The release stated that Trump […]
ROBSTOWN, TX
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Five things to watch as DeSantis, Crist debate in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic rival, former Rep. Charlie Crist (Fla.), are set to face off on Monday in their first and only debate of the state’s 2022 race for governor.  While DeSantis has emerged as one of the most divisive Republicans in the country, recent polling suggests that he’s got a […]
FLORIDA STATE
