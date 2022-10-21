ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

England vs Afghanistan – T20 World Cup 2022: UK start time, live stream, TV channel as Buttler’s side begin campaign

By James Orr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPGqD_0ihs108t00

ENGLAND kick off their T20 Cricket World Cup campaign against Afghanistan this weekend.

Champions Australia are hosting the big tournament across seven cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEHSr_0ihs108t00
Mooen Ali and Jos Buttler are preparing for their T20 start

And England captain Jos Buttler says his side are "chomping at the bit" ahead of their T20 opener.

Buttler said: "We've had some really good games over the last 10 matches and played some really good cricket.

"We're in a good spot. Everyone is chomping at the bit to get going now.

"On the eve of the tournament we're very ready."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MR0P_0ihs108t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD0gz_0ihs108t00

When is England vs Afghanistan?

England vs Afghanistan takes place on Saturday, October 22.

The T20 World Cup match starts at 12pm UK time - which is 7pm in Perth.

The Perth Stadium plays host.

What TV channel and live stream is England vs Afghanistan?

England vs Afghanistan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky begin their coverage at 11.30am.

What are England's fixtures?

England have been drawn in Group 1 along with the likes of New Zealand, Afghanistan and reigning champions Australia.

Fixtures:

  • England vs Afghanistan - October 22 - Perth
  • England vs Ireland - October 26 - Melbourne
  • England vs Australia - October 28 - Melbourne
  • England vs New Zealand - November 1 - Brisbane
  • England vs Group A winner - November 5 - Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5eWx_0ihs108t00
England open up against Afghanistan

What are the T20 World Cup 2022 groups?

The first stage of the World Cup involves eight teams that had to go through qualification.

And the next group stage includes teams that already qualified alongside the top four teams from stage one.

Group A: Namibia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands

Group B: Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe, West Indies

Group 1: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, Group B runner-up

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group A runner-up, Group B winner

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news: The Crown SLAMMED as an ‘insult to monarch’ as Royals braced for Harry & Meghan’s Neftlix series

NETFLIX's The Crown has been slammed as "an insult to the Queen" by a royal expert amid controversy around season five's storylines. Royal writer Richard Fitzwilliams wrote: “Netflix could have postponed the series, which depicts events in the 1990s, a nightmarish time for the Royal Family, as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, but chose not to do so.
The US Sun

The Simpsons predictions: What has come true?

THOUGH The Simpsons' writers downplay claims the show predicts the future, fans are still eager to spot times the cartoon gets it right. Fans often share their Simpsons "predictions" online when a new claim emerges, so here are the different conspiracies conjured throughout the years. What has The Simpsons predicted?
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
837K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy