Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tight end Gavin Chadwell has confirmed his transfer to North Laurel after leaving the Knox Central program. Chadwell boasts football offers from EKU and Kentucky, the No. 25 tight end in his class according to 247 Sports. During his freshman season for Knox Central basketball, Chadwell...
wymt.com
Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE. 1Georgia(7-0)SEC. 2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten. 3. (7-0)SEC. 4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten. 5Clemson(8-0)ACC. 6Alabama(7-1)SEC. 7TCU(7-0)Big 12. 8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12 9Oklahoma...
Look: College Basketball World Reacts To Viral Kentucky Fan
John Calipari was moved by one fan in particular at Kentucky's Blue-White game over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, coach Cal shared a photo of a man who reportedly raced to Rupp Arena from work so that he could enjoy some basketball with his son. Something that Calipari says hit deep.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
wdrb.com
John Calipari offers coal miner, his family 'VIP' treatment at Rupp Arena
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants to give a Wildcat fan and his family an experience of a lifetime. Calipari tweeted a photo of a Wildcat fan and his son who were attending a scrimmage in Pikeville on Oct. 22. "My family's American...
4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK
The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WKYT 27
Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city. This class has a unique story. For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.
wymt.com
Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London. “We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its...
Centre College News & Events
Daniel Scott secures grant funding to enhance research experiences at Centre
Course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) are set to receive a boost at Centre College and across the country from the National Science Foundation. Daniel Scott, associate professor of chemistry at Centre, has secured nearly $300,000 in grant funding to continue his development of CUREs at the College. His classes, intro to inorganic/analytical chemistry (CHE 250) and instrumental analysis (CHE 350) are two examples of where the CUREs he has developed at Centre are being utilized.
wymt.com
‘It was iconic’: popular Richmond bar reopens for EKU homecoming
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it closed. The Family Dog closed in 2000, after nearly three decades in business. Hundreds lined up to get a few minutes inside the bar where so many memories were made...
smileypete.com
Food truck takes top honors, Sawyer’s opens in new location
A Nicholasville food truck owner took top honors at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship earlier this fall by doing it his way ... Boston’s Way. The championship, held at Renfro Valley’s Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, featured about 25 contenders, said Boston’s Way owner/operator Bobby Levasseur, a Lowell, Massachusetts, native who bested them all with his entries of a steak bomb, which is his version of a cheesesteak, a side of loaded Dianne Bomb Fries and sweet rolls for dessert.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WLKY.com
In Jeffersontown mayoral race, past feuds play out in current campaign
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Carol Pike and Ray Perkins often look at things differently on Jeffersontown's City Council. Now, as both compete in the election to replace Bill Dieruf as Jeffersontown's next mayor, those differences are a central theme in their campaigns. Take the city's new $8 million amphitheater currently...
WUKY
Frankfort lynching marker tells story of 'racial terrorism' that took place there
The apologies were part of a larger ongoing effort to memorialize the more than 169 known cases of lynching in Kentucky between 1877 and 1950, according to the Frankfort-based nonprofit Focus on Race Relations. But two Black citizens of Frankfort were the focus of the weekend remembrance ceremony – Marshall...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
WKYT 27
Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
Comments / 0