TikTok Said "Vampire Skin" Is in for Halloween 2022
If you need any source of inspiration for Halloween 2022 glam, TikTok is the place to go. There are bound to be a plethora of Hocus Pocus 2 and The Little Mermaid recreations thanks to Halle Bailey, but one trend on the app going viral will put you in the mind of old nostalgic movies before. Meet “Vampire Skin.”
Halloween Movies For The Halloween Spirit
With Halloween around the corner, you might be wondering how to get into the holiday spirit. If blown-up ghost and pumpkin carvings aren’t cutting it, then dive in deep and indulge yourself in some of the best Halloween movies of the 90’s. From feel-good Disney movies to total classics, this list is sure to get you into the holiday mood.
300+ Halloween Dog Names for 2022
You've probably been dying to decorate your house ever since October came around but just hold up a sec. Before you whip out that “Halloween Lovers Club” banner, the fake cobwebs, and the skeletons in your closet (wink!), why not start the celebration by letting your little furry monster friend in on the fun?
The Devil’s Hour: a perfect freaky little Halloween treat
Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi and a weird unblinking little boy are superb in this timely horror – which has all the creepy components to be essential viewing
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Freddy Krueger From The ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Movies Called Me To Talk Scary Stuff And Halloween
Robert Englund is probably the most well-known horror actor, since he’s one of the few who play a recurring role, and one where the killer isn’t always wearing a mask. Freddy Krueger has been a household name since Robert brought him to life in the original Nightmare On Elm Street movie. But he’s also done a ton of other roles including lots of cartoon voice acting, and many other roles. Check out a career retrospective from IMDB.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses
Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Simone Biles Has Issues With People Dressing as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween
Simone Biles has a problem with people dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween. The legendary Olympic gymnast went to Twitter to express her frustration with Dahmer being a popular Halloween costume. A big reason for the trend is the success of the Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
Stephen King Reacts To Terrifier 2, Which Has People Throwing Up In Theaters
Stephen King tweets out a short review of Terrifier 2.
Jamie Lee Curtis did a dangerous stunt in 'Halloween Ends' despite the director trying to 'forbid' it from happening
Jamie Lee Curtis insisted she did her own stunt where her face is thrown into a prop glass cabinet. "I was reluctant — if not trying to forbid it — but it happened," said director David Gordon Green. Green said in the movie's finale, Curtis' stunt double only...
Jack Nicholson Got ‘Very Stoned’ Filming 1 ‘Easy Rider’ Scene
Jack Nicholson's role in 'Easy Rider' put him on the map. The actor really smoked during one scene -- but not quite as much as people think.
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
