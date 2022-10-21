Read full article on original website
No. 6 Auburn too much for No. 9 UT Martin in 16-4 win
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team put together a big win in its home opener, downing No. 9 UT Martin Saturday afternoon, 16-4, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. "The work that coaches Jessica Braswell and Taylor Searles are doing right now is unbelievable," head coach...
Vogelsong catches fire, leads Auburn to 12-stroke lead after 18 at Isleworth
ORLANDO, Fla. – After 18 holes of play at the Isleworth Collegiate, No. 3 Auburn sits in first with a 12-stroke lead at 273 (-15) thanks to a trio of rounds in the 60s Sunday at Isleworth Country Club. "I am really proud of how our group played today...
Softball completes comeback to knock off AUM in fall finale
MONTGOMERY, Ala.– Falling behind by an early run, Auburn softball used a six-run fifth inning to come from behind, knocking off Auburn University at Montgomery 11-9 in a scheduled nine-inning game at AUM Softball complex. Sydney Cox was one of the heroes at the plate as she went 2-for-3...
Auburn, LSU play to scoreless draw in Baton Rouge
AUBURN, Ala. — Even with 27 total combined shots, the full 90 minutes was not enough for either Tiger team to find the back of the net as Auburn and LSU battled to a 0-0 tie Sunday at the LSU Soccer Stadium. With the draw, Auburn (6-5-6, 2-5-2) upholds...
WATCH: No. 3 Tennessee celebrates win over UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee handled (7-0, 3-0 SEC) business against UT Martin on Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker led the Vols offense to 65 points and 696 yards of total offense, while the defense was able to hold the Skyhawks to 14 points through the first three quarters. Here's how the postgame celebration looked on the field.
No. 3 Tigers to close out fall slate at Isleworth Collegiate
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf will wrap up its fall season at the Isleworth Collegiate for the fifth time in the last six years, competing Oct. 23-25. "We are grateful for another opportunity enjoy the world-class event that is Isleworth," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "It's obviously somewhere that is dear to my heart, but it is also an incredible experience for any collegiate golfer. It will challenge us in all the ways that any team with championship aspirations needs to be challenged. Not only is the course a tall task, but the competition will be unrelenting, which is exactly why we've scheduled it. Our guys are excited to get out there and show everyone just how hard they've been working."
Raucous crowd energizes Auburn Volleyball’s win over Tennessee
AUBURN, Ala. – No fifth-set magic needed in Neville on Friday. Auburn Volleyball dug deep when it mattered most, moving past Tennessee, 3-1 (25-15, 25-13, 27-29, 27-25) to stay undefeated at home, move to 18-2 on the season and 7-2 in the SEC. Behind a raucous home crowd on...
Tigers to conclude fall season on national television at prestigious East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Tigers will conclude their season this week in front of a national audience at the prestigious East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Every year since 2015, the East Lake Cup has invited the final four teams from the previous season's NCAA Championship to compete in the event at East Lake Golf Club, which is the site of the PGA Tour's annual TOUR Championship as well as the home course of golf legend Bobby Jones.
Martin Middle Falls In Overtime At The State Championship
MBA defeated Martin Middle to claim the TMSAA state title in overtime at Kirby High School in Memphis. After a scoreless four quarters The junior Chargers scored first in overtime with back to back quarterback keeper plays by Graham Simpson but the Chargers were unsuccessful on their two point conversion.
Softball battles AUM in final fall contest
AUBURN, Ala. – In the final contest of the fall exhibition slate, Auburn softball returns to Montgomery Sunday afternoon to face Auburn University at Montgomery. First pitch from the AUM Softball Complex is slated for 12 p.m. CT. The Warhawks, the reigning Gulf South Regular Season Championship, are Auburn's lone Division II opponent during the fall slate.
Auburn heads to LSU for final SEC road contest
AUBURN, Ala. — With conference tournament implications on the table, Auburn soccer will close out its regular season road contests with a matchup against LSU Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. The Tigers currently sit 12th in the SEC standings and will need a push to at least 10th...
Ashley-Sinclair Curtis named recipient of 2022 Tom Cousins Award
ATLANTA, Ga. – Auburn junior Ashley-Sinclair Curtis has been named a recipient of the 2022 Tom Cousins Award, the Tom Cousins Award committee announced at the annual Party on the Green at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday evening. The committee, which is overseen by representatives from Golf Channel,...
Paul Finebaum Asked If Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
If, or rather, when the Auburn job becomes available would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for the gig? Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts... "Yes. Yes, I do, again, without knowing how the season plays out, I think (Kiffin) is still restless,” Finebaum told Connor O’Gara. “I don’t base that on Lane Kiffin and I having late-night conversations because I don’t know any more about his future than you do. I’m just offering an opinion and an observation. The thing about Auburn that I think Lane Kiffin is thinking is it would be so much easier to recruit there than where I’m at, even though he’s doing well. That’s self-evident. But he’s having to scramble to stay alive at Ole Miss whereas at Auburn, there’s a much stronger recruiting base from a booster standpoint and a financial standpoint."
Dothan athletics director: ‘We do not comment on personnel issues’ after coach seen throwing down volunteer staffer at Opelika game
An incident on the sidelines involving Dothan High head football coach Jed Kennedy throwing a volunteer staff member to the ground during Friday night’s game against Opelika is getting a lot of social media attention, including some calling for the coach to be fired. Dothan athletics director Jessica Noble...
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
Sinova Global to invest $150 million in Lake County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Sinova Global officials announced today the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new...
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
Two-vehicle wreck slows traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a multi-car crash that happened in north Jackson Sunday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call about the crash just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. When our crews arrived on the scene, they...
