nbcrightnow.com
Groundbreaking held for new Umatilla County Fire Station
Umatilla County Fire District 1 held a groundbreaking for its new Station 24 in Stanfield. It thanked the community for its support, especially in passing the bond in May 2021.
nbcrightnow.com
Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished
PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
nbcrightnow.com
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm. Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard. The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked...
nbcrightnow.com
More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
KEPR
Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser
KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
‘Plagued’ by problems, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now under city of Pasco control
Years of overcrowding, sick animals and a lack of stable veterinary care led to continuing problems.
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings
Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
UPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspect in possible luring of girl
Images via Kennewick Police Department, FB UPDATE: 10/21/2022 5:05 p.m. The driver of the light blue minivan was identified as 28-year-old Devin Katsel, according to KPD. Officers located Katsel on Kennewick Ave. around 2 p-m Friday and arrested him. Katsel was booked into the Benton County Jail and is facing charges of luring and child molestation. KENNEWICK, Wash. — Days...
elkhornmediagroup.com
A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
