nbcrightnow.com

Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished

PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Kennewick Police arrest suspect in possible luring of girl

Images via Kennewick Police Department, FB UPDATE: 10/21/2022 5:05 p.m. The driver of the light blue minivan was identified as 28-year-old Devin Katsel, according to KPD. Officers located Katsel on Kennewick Ave. around 2 p-m Friday and arrested him. Katsel was booked into the Benton County Jail and is facing charges of luring and child molestation. KENNEWICK, Wash. — Days...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
MEACHAM, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash

WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
