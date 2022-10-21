Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
nbcrightnow.com
Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished
PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
KEPR
Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser
KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
opb.org
Morrow County commissioners face recall
Morrow County could have two more elections before the year is over. Morrow County Clerk Bobbi Childers confirmed Friday that petitioners had submitted enough signatures to trigger recall elections for county commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay. Childers said the commissioners will have until Wednesday to either resign or submit...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
Tri-Cities man caught days after attempt to lure a child into his van near a school
The child was walking near Park Middle School when she was approached by the van on Wednesday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food
PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge
Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 1