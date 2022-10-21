The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO