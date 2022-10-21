ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished

PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
KENNEWICK, WA
opb.org

Morrow County commissioners face recall

Morrow County could have two more elections before the year is over. Morrow County Clerk Bobbi Childers confirmed Friday that petitioners had submitted enough signatures to trigger recall elections for county commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay. Childers said the commissioners will have until Wednesday to either resign or submit...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
MEACHAM, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food

PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge

Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash

WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van

The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy