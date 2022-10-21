BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project — one that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Large boulders weighing roughly 10 to 12 tons have been reported overlooking Mitchellsburg Knob, which is a widely traveled road. The foundation of the boulders has weakened over time, leading to concerns that they could fall and crush passing drivers. To make matters worse, there’s a deep ravine on the other side of the road, meaning drivers could also fall in should the rocks tumble. Workers with heavy machinery are now working to knock the boulders down, and the road is closed during the process.

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO