doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
WKYT 27
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
Eastern Progress
Adams, Cadore and Stofleth win Distinguished Service Awards
In celebration of Homecoming week, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) recognized several EKU alumni for The Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals that have demonstrated great service within EKU or their own communities. Recipients of the award are expected to bring awareness, support growth and advocate for people in their community.
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
fox56news.com
Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove hazardous boulders
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project — one that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Large boulders weighing roughly 10 to 12 tons have been reported overlooking Mitchellsburg Knob, which is a widely traveled road. The foundation of the boulders has weakened over time, leading to concerns that they could fall and crush passing drivers. To make matters worse, there’s a deep ravine on the other side of the road, meaning drivers could also fall in should the rocks tumble. Workers with heavy machinery are now working to knock the boulders down, and the road is closed during the process.
wymt.com
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
“Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development.”. WATCH | UK Blue-White scrimmage held at Appalachian Wireless Arena. UK Blue-White scrimmage held at Appalachian Wireless Arena. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police need the public’s help looking for a London woman missing since Friday morning. Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin of London was last seen at her home by...
WKYT 27
Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded early Monday morning to a report of a shooting at a home on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision. According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, Jared Anderson, saw...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate armed robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK
The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
somerset106.com
London Man Arrested After Causing A Disturbance At School Sports Event
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Austyn Weddle was dispatched to West Laurel Road after numerous complaints of a man creating a disturbance at a Laurel County School sports event. Deputy Weddle arrived to find 44-year-old James Ray Jones of London there and determined he was under the influence. Jones was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
kentuckytoday.com
FBI finishes search of property in Crystal Rogers’ case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The FBI announced Friday afternoon they have ended this week’s search of property belonging to the family of the only named suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old Nelson County woman and mother of five who has been missing for seven years.
wymt.com
Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE. 1Georgia(7-0)SEC. 2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten. 3. (7-0)SEC. 4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten. 5Clemson(8-0)ACC. 6Alabama(7-1)SEC. 7TCU(7-0)Big 12. 8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12 9Oklahoma...
wymt.com
Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London. “We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
The most popular Halloween costumes in Kentucky, the US, according to Google search data
Those are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the United States ahead of Oct. 31, according to the 2022 edition of Google's Frightgeist, released earlier this week.
WKYT 27
Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
