A harbor porpoise swims up to SF Bay Area waterway for the first time
A mother and her calf were spotted as far north as the Pittsburg Marina a couple of weeks later - the second-farthest upriver sighting documented in the Bay Area.
sfarchdiocese.org
Camino de Sonoma: An ecumenical walk through history and Northern California
For years, people have walked the so-called California Missions Trail, which ends at Mission San Francisco Solano, the northernmost of the state’s Franciscan missions and the last one built. Now, there’s a new trail picking up where the old trail ends – both literally and symbolically. The...
lakecountybloom.com
Red’s at the Skyroom: Not Your Ordinary Dining Experience
You know that place. It’s your go-to destination with friends, family, celebrations, date nights, business meetings, and all the in-betweens. It’s set apart, away from it all, and there’s no place quite like it in Lake County. Where are you at? Red’s At The Skyroom, of course.
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E monitors windy conditions to decide whether to shut down power for safety
PG&E has been monitoring high winds trying to decide whether to initiate its first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year. PSPS events, as they’re known, are a safety measure to try and prevent fires. High winds threatened to lead to planned power outages in parts of the Bay...
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 11 California counties
Napa and Sonoma counties are among the 11 in northern California where PG&E might cut off electricity to customers due the risk of wildfires in the area. Pats of northern Napa and Sonoma counties are likely to lose power on Sunday and Monday, PG&E said.
PG&E warns power shutoff likely in Napa Co. due to strong winds
PG&E announced a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is likely for Northern Napa County on Sunday.
Faced with rising temperatures, Marin County is ready to take the heat, health officer says
Following a record-setting heat wave in September, Marin County Supervisors recently discussed plans for future hot days and provided tips on preventing heat-related illness. Public Health Officer Matt Willis presented his department’s response to recent extreme heat events. The county, cities and towns are collaboratively refining plans and forecasting heat risks using the National Weather Service systems.
Lake County News
Small public safety power shutoff planned for parts of California through the weekend and on Monday
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said that a wind event is expected to lead to a small public safety power shutoff over the weekend and into early next week. While the company said that the shutoff will begin in some parts of the states on...
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend
YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday. While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.
mendofever.com
Male Smoking Near Gas Pumps, Subject Moving Cones Around – Ukiah Police Logs 10.21.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
awhspitch.com
Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents
The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
Four arrested in Vallejo sideshow
Four people were arrested after a sideshow in Vallejo on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.
Number of homes, connection with State Route 12 still stumbling blocks as SDC plan proceeds
Vulnerable to earthquakes, SDC's main building requires a multi-million dollar retrofit. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With details of the county's re-use plan for the Sonoma Development Center still reverberating, the area's representative board of supervisors remains hopeful there's still room for compromise. Released earlier this week, redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center are still being digested. A thousand residences and space for 900 jobs clustered on a small portion of the Eldridge campus, with the balance remaining open space. Many in the vicinity opposed the scale in scoping sessions. Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area, told KRCB...
Paradise Post
USPS mail carrier shortage leading to late-night deliveries in Northern California
Through the light of his headlamp, Bill David, a 29-year-veteran mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, sorted through mail in a Santa Rosa apartment complex late Saturday night. USPS mail carrier Vanessa Moran said on her Petaluma route Thursday that she works about 20 hours of overtime a...
