Healdsburg, CA

lakecountybloom.com

Red’s at the Skyroom: Not Your Ordinary Dining Experience

You know that place. It’s your go-to destination with friends, family, celebrations, date nights, business meetings, and all the in-betweens. It’s set apart, away from it all, and there’s no place quite like it in Lake County. Where are you at? Red’s At The Skyroom, of course.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

NAPA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Faced with rising temperatures, Marin County is ready to take the heat, health officer says

Following a record-setting heat wave in September, Marin County Supervisors recently discussed plans for future hot days and provided tips on preventing heat-related illness. Public Health Officer Matt Willis presented his department’s response to recent extreme heat events. The county, cities and towns are collaboratively refining plans and forecasting heat risks using the National Weather Service systems.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend

YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday. While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
awhspitch.com

Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents

The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
SAN ANSELMO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Number of homes, connection with State Route 12 still stumbling blocks as SDC plan proceeds

Vulnerable to earthquakes, SDC's main building requires a multi-million dollar retrofit. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With details of the county's re-use plan for the Sonoma Development Center still reverberating, the area's representative board of supervisors remains hopeful there's still room for compromise.     Released earlier this week, redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center are still being digested. A thousand residences and space for 900 jobs clustered on a small portion of the Eldridge campus, with the balance remaining open space. Many in the vicinity opposed the scale in scoping sessions.    Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area, told KRCB...
SONOMA, CA

