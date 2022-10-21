ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s a privilege’ – Ruben Neves flirts with Barcelona transfer in blow to Man Utd and Arsenal

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago
RUBEN NEVES admits it would be a “privilege” to play for Barcelona in a blow to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Flirting with a move to Spain next year, the Wolves star also hailed Barca as “one of the world’s best clubs.”

Wolves star Ruben Neves has been flirting with a move to Barcelona next summer Credit: Getty

Neves, 25, is a Molineux legend after joining for £16million from Porto in 2017.

But the Portugal international is out of contract in 2024.

And Neves seems highly unlikely to pen an extension as Wolves struggle to find their top form.

Man Utd are big admirers of the tenacious playmaker.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked as they seek more midfield options.

However, reports in Spain claim Barcelona are leading the race as Sergio Busquets prepares to depart next summer.

Xavi has been looking at Chelsea’s Jorginho, Manchester City’s Rodri and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

But Neves is more similar in style to Busquets, making him an ideal replacement.

And as Barca begin to gather funds for a potential £50m deal, Neves has now openly hailed the Catalans as one of the best teams around.

He said: “Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona?

“If you ask in general, all the players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world. It’s a privilege for me to be associated with this team.

“I’m going to do my job. I’m going to focus as much as possible here because we have a lot of competition.

“I have to focus as much as possible on Wolves. Having a good season here, things will come very naturally.”

Neves is now in his sixth season with Wolves, scoring 26 times in 223 outings.

He also has 32 caps for Portugal and is virtually guaranteed a seat on the plane to next month’s Qatar World Cup.

