thezoereport.com
Inside The Inclusive Future Of Fashion Shows
A steady rain falls as the clock ticks to nearly 90 minutes past the advertised start time at the third annual Balmain Festival on the night of September 28. Nearly 8,000 people — the majority of whom bought tickets in lieu of a personal invitation — have crowded the stands at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, undoubtedly chosen for its capacity. What began as a 1,500-person concert and catwalk event in 2019 has grown into an annual celebration, offering the best in limited-edition merchandise, food trucks, music, and the biggest spectacle of all: a more inclusive fashion show, open to the brand’s adoring fans.
wmagazine.com
Emerald Jewelry Is Having a Moment
If diamonds are considered a girl's best friend, emeralds are more like the elusive, cool girl at the party, collecting whispers as she walks by. One of the “big three” of precious gemstones (along with rubies and sapphires) the green-hued emerald is actually one of the most exceptional gems on earth, and even more rare than a diamond.
Jessica Simpson Packs A Punk Rock Punch in Leopard Platform Boots, Archive Chanel and Torn Denim
Jessica Simpson embodied ‘80s grunge glamour for her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon. Arriving for the occasion in Thousand Oaks, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a set of gray skinny jeans with distressed knees. Paired with the edgy denim were aviator sunglasses, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and a red leather trucker jacket. For a fashionable twist, Simpson carried an oversized leather tote bag from Chanel’s Egyptian-themed Pre-Fall 2019 collection; the metallic gold piece featured chain-accented straps, as well as a graffiti-esquie hieroglyph print. The shoe designer completed her outfit with layered gold and beaded rings, stacked bracelets...
Hypebae
Alighieri Jewelry Unveils Luxurious Silk Scarves
London-based jewelry brand Alighieri has just revealed its newest modern heirlooms, introducing the label’s Silk Scarf collection. Inspired by the inherent romance of embarking on endless adventures, the range of versatile accessories features three prints motivated by founder and creative director Rosh Mahtani‘s journey. “I was drawn to the silk scarf as a symbol of limitless wander – the protective talisman you carry on all your adventures – wrapping your treasures in its vast folds, draping it over your shoulders as armour or tying it around your waist for the possibilities on the horizon.”
Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary
One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess. “Just 10...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
netflixjunkie.com
After New Interview, Meghan Markle was Spotted Shopping With Oversized Hat in Montecito
The vicious cycle of the internet lashing and humiliating a world-class entity seems to continue forever. Many personalities across the globe have had their heads under the saw of social media. However, only a few of them have established themselves as victorious each time in the face of disgrace. One of them is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who seems to be a constant target of internet users. But every time she is the one who gets to make the final swing.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
George Clooney reveals why proposal to wife Amal ‘was a disaster’
George Clooney described his marriage proposal to Amal as a “disaster” after the human rights attorney originally thought the 7-carat diamond ring belonged to one of his ex-girlfriends. “It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” the actor told Drew Barrymore on...
EXCLUSIVE: La Bouche Rouge and Gianvito Rossi Team on Upcycled Capsule
HEAD TO TOE: French eco-luxury beauty brand La Bouche Rouge and Italian luxury footwear specialist Gianvito Rossi are teaming up on a limited-edition capsule launching Wednesday. La Bouche Rouge’s refillable lipstick cases will be available in dusky pink and silver leather, using offcuts from Gianvito Rossi’s permanent collection of leather...
Behati Prinsloo Shows Growing Baby Bump In T-Shirt & Cargo Pants As She Stands By Adam Levine
Behati Prinsloo looked cool and calm as she stepped out for a smoothie in the wake of her husband Adam Levine’s recent flirting scandal. The very pregnant supermodel showed off her growing baby bump as she rocked a tiny white tee and cargo pants for her excursion in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Oct. 20. Adding a set of designer shades and chic footwear to the casual ensemble, Behati kept a solemn face in the face of adversity.
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
With This High Jewelry Collection, Messika Goes Beyond The Light
Who, at some point, hasn’t found themselves completely absorbed by the stories of ancient Egypt, whether historical or mythological, learned from archeological digs or Hollywood tales?. One, too, should permit themselves to get completely lost in one of Messika’s most recent creations, an ode to the magic and mystery...
2 of the most impractical engagement ring trends, according to a private jeweler
Engagement ring trends come in and out of style, and some are better for lifelong wear than others. Insider spoke to private jeweler Anna P. Jay about the most impractical engagement ring styles. Engagement rings with ultra-thin bands and rings with U-prong settings can be impractical. An engagement ring is...
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Chanel Hosted a Celestial Bash in Los Angeles to Celebrate Their High Jewelry Collection
In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel created the first high jewelry collection in history for the eponymous French fashion house, Bijoux de Diamants: inspired by the allure of the stars and designed to be worn freely in a brand-new way. Intriguingly, the year before the collection was presented Chanel had traveled to Los Angeles at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.
Hypebae
Dior's Latest Boot Is for the Cottagecore Baddies
Under the creative directorship of Kim Jones, Dior has positioned itself as one of the most tapped in luxury brands in the sneaker space. Dior’s women’s footwear hasn’t been without success, from the extremely popular Dway slides and “Vibe” sneaker silhouettes. The latest buzz-worthy offering...
Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air
CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch Resort 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
