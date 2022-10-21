Read full article on original website
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago kicks off Halloweek with free costumes for hundreds of children
CHICAGO - Chicago's Halloweek kicked off with a costume giveaway in Washington Park on Saturday. Many of the children wore their costumes to participate in the "Upside Down Parade" that followed, walking a path lined with dangers, jugglers and music, including a performance of "Thriller." On October 29, there will...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
cohaitungchi.com
22 Fall Activities in Chicago: Fall Colors, Food & Attractions
Spooky tours, fall colors, and seasonal events, there are so many fall activities in Chicago for visitors and locals to enjoy. You are reading: Chicago things to do in october | 22 Fall Activities in Chicago: Fall Colors, Food & Attractions. This guide reveals how to spend the shorter days...
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
Chicago resort builds 85-foot-wide spider out of 8,500 balloons
Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is celebrating this Halloween with a big blow out. A gigantic spider adorns the resorts Grand Lobby. It took this team 110 hours to make. Video by Christopher Andrew, Stoptime Live.
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
WGN-TV to air ‘WGN Films: Forecast — A Fragile Climate’
CHICAGO – October 24, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Forecast – A Fragile Climate,” a half-hour special on climate change hosted by WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. The special premieres Friday, November 4 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 6 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from October 31 – November 2.
Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront
CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
Diners flock to Tavern on Rush as moved-up closing date nears
CHICAGO — It’s the last weekend a popular Chicago restaurant will be open. Nice weather for the final weekend of Tavern on Rush was the backdrop for packed outdoor seating as guests enjoyed food, drinks, and good vibes at Tavern on Rush, now closing for good on Wednesday. Loyal customers say they were disheartened to learn the end was coming much sooner than expected.
Chicago’s snowy winters
I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
Fall festivities at Navy Pier continues this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fall festivities continue at Navy Pier. You can check out all of the "gourd-geous" pumpkin displays along the south dock of the pier. Featuring props and carvings of skeletons, dragons, scarecrows, and more. And if you're looking to get spooked, there's a haunted maze and funhouse.That will open Saturday at 11 a.m.
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
947wls.com
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
‘The Art of Movement’ at 21c Museum Hotel
Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the next installment of ‘The Art Of’ series . The Art Of Movement featuring an artist talk, performance, and even a dance party. Here with all the details is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker and visual artist Brendan Fernandes.
Michael Ian Black’s Flashback to Bozo Circus!
Michael Ian Black has starred in numerous films and TV series, written and directed films and he regularly tours the country performing standup. He is in Chicago at The Den Theatre tonight and tomorrow.
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
