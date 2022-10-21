Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront
CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
WGN-TV to air ‘WGN Films: Forecast — A Fragile Climate’
CHICAGO – October 24, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Forecast – A Fragile Climate,” a half-hour special on climate change hosted by WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. The special premieres Friday, November 4 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 6 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from October 31 – November 2.
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
‘The Art of Movement’ at 21c Museum Hotel
Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the next installment of ‘The Art Of’ series . The Art Of Movement featuring an artist talk, performance, and even a dance party. Here with all the details is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker and visual artist Brendan Fernandes.
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
Wintrust Field hosts Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages
The north suburban carnival is jam-packed with rides and tasty treats.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Weekend Break: The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Old Joliet Haunted Prison for some weekend scares. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge
A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
Stories from the Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
Michael Ian Black’s Flashback to Bozo Circus!
Michael Ian Black has starred in numerous films and TV series, written and directed films and he regularly tours the country performing standup. He is in Chicago at The Den Theatre tonight and tomorrow.
Chicago’s snowy winters
I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
Early voting expands throughout Illinois Monday
CHICAGO — Early voting opens across the state of Illinois Monday until election day November 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open and if you are a Chicago resident, you can vote at any early voting site no matter what ward you live in but voters must cast their ballot at their home […]
Chicago to enjoy beautiful weather again Sunday, but changes are on the way
CHICAGO - Chicago's stretch of beautiful, warm fall weather will continue through Sunday, but changes are on the way. Scattered showers are expected on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. The showers will become widespread on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will trend back...
Diners flock to Tavern on Rush as moved-up closing date nears
CHICAGO — It’s the last weekend a popular Chicago restaurant will be open. Nice weather for the final weekend of Tavern on Rush was the backdrop for packed outdoor seating as guests enjoyed food, drinks, and good vibes at Tavern on Rush, now closing for good on Wednesday. Loyal customers say they were disheartened to learn the end was coming much sooner than expected.
