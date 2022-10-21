ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront

CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out  to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
WGN-TV to air ‘WGN Films: Forecast — A Fragile Climate’

CHICAGO – October 24, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present “WGN Films: Forecast – A Fragile Climate,” a half-hour special on climate change hosted by WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling. The special premieres Friday, November 4 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 6 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from October 31 – November 2.
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
‘The Art of Movement’ at 21c Museum Hotel

Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the next installment of ‘The Art Of’ series . The Art Of Movement featuring an artist talk, performance, and even a dance party. Here with all the details is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker and visual artist Brendan Fernandes.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Weekend Break: The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Old Joliet Haunted Prison for some weekend scares. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
Stories from the Old Joliet Prison

The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
Chicago’s snowy winters

I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
Early voting expands throughout Illinois Monday

CHICAGO — Early voting opens across the state of Illinois Monday until election day November 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open and if you are a Chicago resident, you can vote at any early voting site no matter what ward you live in but voters must cast their ballot at their home […]
Diners flock to Tavern on Rush as moved-up closing date nears

CHICAGO — It’s the last weekend a popular Chicago restaurant will be open. Nice weather for the final weekend of Tavern on Rush was the backdrop for packed outdoor seating as guests enjoyed food, drinks, and good vibes at Tavern on Rush, now closing for good on Wednesday. Loyal customers say they were disheartened to learn the end was coming much sooner than expected.
