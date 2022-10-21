Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Halloween at Museum of Illusions Chicago
The Museum of Illusions is a one-of-a-kind ‘edutainment’ destination with highly visual and hands-on exhibits. They’ve decked out the space for Halloween and joining us now with all the details is Marketing Manager Stacy Stec. 25 E. Washington Street. Facebook Museum of Illusions – Chicago. Instagram...
Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront
CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
Diners flock to Tavern on Rush as moved-up closing date nears
CHICAGO — It’s the last weekend a popular Chicago restaurant will be open. Nice weather for the final weekend of Tavern on Rush was the backdrop for packed outdoor seating as guests enjoyed food, drinks, and good vibes at Tavern on Rush, now closing for good on Wednesday. Loyal customers say they were disheartened to learn the end was coming much sooner than expected.
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
From the archives: The Spilotro Brothers’ bodies discovered
From the WGN Archives, we take you back to June 1986, when a tip from an Indiana farmer led authorities to discover the bodies of mob boss Anthony Spilotro and his brother Michael. Then-WGN reporter Steve Sanders filed this report on the scene shortly after the bodies were found. Anthony...
Chicago’s snowy winters
I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
Midday Fix: Fall Wine & Cheese Pairings
Lindsey Anderson – Sommelier, Educator and Owner of Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar and The Fromagerie & Tasting Room. Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar + The Fromagerie and Tasting Room. Saturday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. $35 per person. Guests will taste Ooky-spooky orange wines, midnight...
Man fatally stabbed in West Side home
CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed by a known individual inside a home in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to reports, a 30-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a known individual inside of a home at the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 3:26 a.m. when he was […]
Man critical following shooting in front Greyhound station on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A man was shot Monday morning in front of the Greyhound station on the Near West Side. At around 11:25 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. CFD said a man was shot multiple times. He was transported...
2 charged after couple celebrating birthday robbed at gunpoint in West Loop
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a couple celebrating a birthday was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Loop. It happened in the 0-100 block of North Green Street at around 9:30 p.m. The couple, who spoke to WGN News on the condition of anonymity,...
Early voting expands throughout Illinois Monday
CHICAGO — Early voting opens across the state of Illinois Monday until election day November 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open and if you are a Chicago resident, you can vote at any early voting site no matter what ward you live in but voters must cast their ballot at their home […]
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning. Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car. A 36-year-old man sustained...
Boy, 15, critical in Englewood drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. The boy was outside at the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue around 6:53 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him, and an unidentified individual fired shots. According to officials, the boy was...
Skeletal remains found by a duck hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter immediately […]
Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 70s with scattered showers
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Monday with breezy conditions. Still mild with a slight chance of showers. Winds: S 10-20 G40 mph. High 75. Cloudy skies tonight with mild conditions. Rain developing overnight. WindsL SSE 10-20 mph. Low near 60. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center...
SoxFest won’t happen in 2023
The Chicago White Sox annual fan convention, SoxFest, will not happen in 2023, according to an announcement by the club on Friday on their website.
Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
Dry shampoos recalled due to potential cancer-causing chemicals
CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0