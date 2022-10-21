Read full article on original website
Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus® Award
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it won the prestigious Stratus® Award for 2022. The Business Intelligence Group named the award-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) leader as a top organization offering unique solutions while leveraging cloud technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005273/en/ Boomi Recognized as Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus® Award (Photo: Business Wire)
Complacency is biggest cyber risk, not hackers, Information Commissioner says
The biggest cyber risk businesses face is from complacency, not hackers, the Information Commissioner has said as he urged firms to better protect themselves from cyber threats.John Edwards issued the warning as the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) handed down a fine of £4.4 million to Interserve Group, a Berkshire-based construction company for failing to keep personal information of staff secure – in breach of data protection law.The ICO found that the company had failed to put appropriate security measures in place to prevent a cyber attack, which enabled hackers to access the personal data of up to 113,000 employees through...
Diebold Nixdorf Teams With Featurespace on Fraud Prevention Tech Integration
Retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf has joined forces with financial crime prevention firm Featurespace to integrate Featurespace’s fraud prevention tech into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform. “By partnering with Featurespace, Diebold Nixdorf can provide financial institutions a fully integrated payments solution with proven real-time fraud detection and prevention...
aiexpress.io
Ransomware vulnerabilities soar as attackers look for easy targets
>Don’t miss our particular concern: How Information Privateness Is Remodeling Advertising.<<. Ransomware continues to develop quick, rising by 466% in three years. As well as, 57 vulnerabilities exist right this moment with a whole kill chain mapped — from preliminary entry to exfiltration utilizing the MITRE ATT&CK strategies, techniques and procedures (TTPs) — based on Ivanti’s newest analysis.
ZDNet
Government officials, including Russia, call for dialogue in combating cybersecurity threats
Multilateral collaboration and information exchange between nations are key in the battle against cybersecurity threats, especially as global systems today are increasingly interconnected. Citizens also need to take responsibility for their personal cyber hygiene amidst growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), where one compromised device can bring down an entire network.
financefeeds.com
Traditional Digital Accounting Systems Still Are Not Fully Secure. Here’s Why the Blockchain Is Needed
For most of recorded human history, businesses across the globe have relied on the use of paper-based accounting systems to track their day-to-day operations. It is only during the latter half of the century gone by, that companies have started adopting computer-based governance systems, with this trend having picked up a lot of steam since the mid-90s.
techunwrapped.com
The lack of cybersecurity professionals is increasing
The cybersecurity sector is going through a growing crisis of qualified professionals. Indeed, far from reducing the shortage of cybersecurity professionals has increased in 2022. Last year, 2.72 million of these professionals were missing to protect online assets, but in 2022 this gap has grown. Now 3.4 million cybersecurity professionals...
Outsourcer Interserve fined £4.4m for failing to stop cyber-attack
Britain’s data watchdog has fined the construction group Interserve £4.4m after a cyber-attack that enabled hackers to steal the personal and financial information of up to 113,000 employees. The attack occurred when Interserve ran an outsourcing business and was designated a “strategic supplier to the government with clients...
fintechfutures.com
Public Key Infrastructure management: removing complexities with PKI-as-a-Service
How can a cloud-based PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) remove the complexities of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management? FinTech Futures spoke to Mrugesh Chandarana, director of product management for PKI/IoT at HID Global, about the benefits and what needs to be considered by financial services firms when adopting this model. Today, a person’s...
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
74% say connected cars and EV chargers need cybersecurity ratings
Almost 3 in 4 people think that connected cars and electric vehicle chargers should be rated for their ability to resist cybersecurity threats. That's the finding from a survey conducted last week by BlackBerry to see whether people consider Internet-connected devices (also known as the Internet of Things) to be secure from hacking threats.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Sky Power International awards exclusive India distribution contract to Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd
Zerosum Technologies will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market. Sky Power International, a manufacturer and distributor of aircraft engines and components has announced that the company has selected Zerosum Technologies Pvt Ltd as an exclusive distribution partner for the Indian market. The new distributor will offer products and systems for the development and operation of UAVs and will work with numerous drone manufacturers in the Indian market.
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company.
ZDNet
Developers are in short supply, and that's keeping IT services companies busy
Analyst IDC has forecast worldwide spending on IT and business services will grow through to the end of 2023, even as a global recession looks set to take hold. With a lack of developer talent for businesses to hire, IT services companies are one way of gaining access to those skills.
getnews.info
2022 AIoT Application Forum: Incorporating Metaverse Concepts into Smart Manufacturing
Perspectives on Future World Manufacturing: A New Blueprint for Industry Development. The highly anticipated 2022 AIoT Application Forum will be held on October 27th at the Nangang Exhibition Center. This forum, organized by the Foreign Trade Bureau and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will have the theme “Envision Industrial Metaverse Impact and Opportunities” and will be streamed live in English, hoping to promote Taiwan’s ICT industry to the world. This forum invites key business leaders and experts in the metaverse field to converge and interact online and offline simultaneously. The event aims to build a win-win platform for government, industry, academe, research and finance to actively exchange opinions and views on cutting-edge metaverse technologies, to showcase the technological achievements and interactive experiences of the metaverse ecosystem and to promote the innovative development of the metaverse industry.
fintechfutures.com
Pay.UK exec Simon Lyons joins obconnect as chief strategy officer
Pay.UK executive Simon Lyons has left the firm to join UK-based open banking company obconnect as its chief strategy officer (CSO). Lyons joined Pay.UK in October last year as its standards transformation lead, leading a piece of work between the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Pay.UK and the wider open banking ecosystem to address a “long-standing” legacy problem. He was also involved in delivering a solution for small and medium-sized business (SME) salaries.
Biden’s plan to ‘outcompete China’ requires more human talent
Last week, President Biden declared that the national strategy is to “outcompete China.” To facilitate that objective, U.S. officials are unsurprisingly imposing new restrictions on exports of key technologies, such as semiconductors. But to truly increase America’s technological edge over China, the Biden administration will need to make key reforms to high-skilled immigration.
PV Tech
Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets
Japanese renewable energy company Shizen Energy has received a ¥20 billion (US$133 million) investment from investment group CDPQ. Both companies have also agreed to a co-investment framework with potential investment of ¥50 billion by CDPQ. With CPDQ’s investment the Japanese renewables company will accelerate its renewables development portfolio...
NASDAQ
LatAm Tech Weekly: Q3 Venture Capital Numbers for LatAm – Lower But With Positive Headwinds
This article is part of the LatAm Tech Weekly Series, written by Julia De Luca and powered by Nasdaq. Through Nasdaq’s global network, we partner with Latin American companies to support their entire business lifecycle to elevate their brand and access the global markets. Learn more about Latin American Listings here.
crowdfundinsider.com
Israel Tech Investment Sinks in 2022, Hot Fintech Sector Cools
Like many other markets around the world, the hot tech sector in Israel is not as hot as it was last year. According to LeumiTech’s periodic report, in the first nine months of 2022, Israeli Tech companies raised $12.3 billion or 30% less than in the same period last year for 538 deals. While a significant decline, so far, 2022 is the second largest amount since LeumiTech started tracking the tech investment data.
