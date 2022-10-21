ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerstrand, MN

kymnradio.net

Operation Joy registration now open; NPD prepared to help with broken car lights; Human rights presentation set for Wednesday

Registration is now open for the 2022 edition of the Community Acton Center’s holiday gift giving program, Operation Joy. Hillary Lamberty of the CAC said the goal with the program is to see that every child in Northfield has a positive holiday experience. To that end, the organization is currently asking for donations and volunteers to HELP with the program.
NORTHFIELD, MN

