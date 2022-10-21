Read full article on original website
Operation Joy registration now open; NPD prepared to help with broken car lights; Human rights presentation set for Wednesday
Registration is now open for the 2022 edition of the Community Acton Center’s holiday gift giving program, Operation Joy. Hillary Lamberty of the CAC said the goal with the program is to see that every child in Northfield has a positive holiday experience. To that end, the organization is currently asking for donations and volunteers to HELP with the program.
Jenelle Teppen reviews Dundas City Council meeting
Dundas City Administrator Jenelle Teppen discusses the October 24 Council meeting. Topics include police department staffing, snow plow equipment, and more.
Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses test scores and more
Northfield School Superintendent Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses test scores,. survey results relating to high school and athletic facilities improvements, and more.
